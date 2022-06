Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for pets, recently announced that it has hired Tom Vaughan to lead its marketing and conversion efforts. In his role as senior vice president, conversion marketing, Vaughan will oversee all aspects of acquisition, retention and branded communications and campaigns for Trupanion. By driving conversion efforts this role will be pivotal in growing the number of Trupanion insured pets while helping more pet parents budget and care for their pets.

PET SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO