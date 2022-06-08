Plainville High School Class of 2022 Salutatorian to study chemical engineering

Loretta M. Hart, 87, of West Hartford, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the West Hartford Health & Rehabilitation Center. Loretta was born Jan. 5, 1935 in New Britain; the beloved daughter of the late Frederick & Addie Hart. Loretta enjoyed the New York Yankees and UCONN basketball. In her early years Loretta attended classes in karate, earning her a black belt. She was an avid lottery player, and enjoyed travelling with her sister, Virginia. In her more recent years, Loretta enjoyed painting, and would think nothing of giving her paintings away to anyone she came across. Loretta is survived by her nephew, Gary Roman and wife Sue Roman of Lakeland, FL; sister-in-law, Betty Hart of Canton; many other nieces and nephews; and very dear friends, Betty and Don Dionne of Willimantic. In addition to her parents, Lorretta was predeceased by her three sisters, Virginia Roman, Marion Buttons, and Arlene Quidgeon; brother, William Hart; brother-in-law, William Roman; niece, Nancy Roman; and nephew, Terry Roman. A Memorial Service Honoring Loretta's Life will be held Monday, June 13, 2022 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, New Britain, CT. 06051. Interment will follow on Tuesday to West Cemetery, 180 N. Washington St., Plainville, CT 06062. Share a condolence or special memory of "Loretta" at ww.luddyandpetersonfh.com.

