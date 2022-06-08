ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Tigers extend offer to twin brothers from Canada

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ar27N_0g4Jav2600

On Monday, the Auburn coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 defensive lineman Tychoolhill Luman and 2024 edge Tyclean Luman. After a good showing at one of Auburn’s summer camps, the Canadian natives added their ninth offer.

The Luman twins are originally from Canada but moved to the states to enhance their college recruitment. The two now play for Miami International Academy in Miami, Florida. The school began its football program in 2021. The two twin brothers are sure to be instrumental in the team’s success this upcoming season as both will be rising juniors.

Tychoolhill is listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. Meanwhile, his brother, Tyclean is listed at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds. The Tigers’ coaching staff could likely use the two of them in a variety of different roles. The two will likely need to add some muscle weight in order to play on the interior. However, they have the size to play as an edge rusher in defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding’s defense.

While the Tigers have extended offers, several other Division 1 programs have as well. Schools like Florida State, Ole Miss, Louisville, and Syracuse have offered thus far. As mentioned previously, the brothers will be juniors in high school so it is very likely that other schools come into the fold. The Tigers would love to bolster the class with the addition of these two ascending recruits in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where LSU stands for 4-star quarterback Jaden Rashada after official visit

This week, LSU hosted one of its top targets in the 2023 recruiting class for an official visit in four-star Pittsburg (California) quarterback Jaden Rashada. Rashada is the third highest-rated uncommitted passing prospect on the 247Sports Composite, ranking No. 45 nationally and No. 7 among signal-callers. It was a busy week for him, as he also took official visits to Florida and Texas A&M.
PITTSBURG, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators get visit from this top 2024 legacy linebacker

Florida football’s recruiting team has all hands on deck this month as Billy Napier and Co. welcome a plethora of prep prospects onto campus in an effort to rebuild the program from the ground up. But the focus has not entirely been on the 2023 class — despite the large number of visitors who are currently high school juniors, the Gators are also looking ahead to 2024.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson picks up commitment from four-star Texas wideout

It has been a hot couple of weeks in recruiting for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program, as they just picked up their fifth commitment this week in the 2023 class. Four-star wide receiver Noble Johnson announced on social media Saturday that he would be committing to play football for Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. The Rockwall High School (TX) product chose the Tigers over Louisville, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Tennessee. According to 247Sports composite rankings, the four-star recruit is their No.369 overall player and No.48 wide receiver in the 23′ class. As a rising senior, Johnson is expected to play in this year’s 2023 Under Armor All-American Game. The Tigers have made a big splash this week with Johnson being the most recent addition. He is the ninth commitment in Clemson’s 2023 class. Excited to say I am committed to Clemson!!! Happy to say I started a new journey! pic.twitter.com/eB63zuf4ks — Noble Johnson (@NobleJohnson_3) June 11, 2022 List Twitter reacts: Hunter Renfrow receives massive extension  
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: 2022 5-star guard Dior Johnson to decommit from Oregon

When Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson withdrew from the 2022 NBA draft and returned to Eugene, there were immediately questions about how Dana Altman would find playing time for the bevy of talented playmakers. That question got a little bit easier to answer on Thursday after a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony indicated that Dior Johnson, a five-star prospect and the No. 4 ranked point guard in the class of 2022, plans to decommit from the Ducks and explore other college options. Johnson saw a once wide open backcourt situation in Eugene gradually fill up with transfers and returners, clouding up his...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Auburn University#Recruiting#Tigers#Canadian#Division#Syracuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch Lions' executives react to first-round draft trade with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings pulling off a Day 1 trade with the Detroit Lions at the 2022 NFL draft gave new meaning to keeping your friends close and enemies closer. First-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t surprise anybody by trading back in the first round to accumulate more draft picks. However, it was a bit of a shock to see him accept business with Detroit to do it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers top Mississippi recruit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2024 defensive line recruit Kamarion Franklin. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football currently have one commitment in the rising junior class. The Dawgs’ sole 2024 commitment is four-star safety Antione Jackson. Kamarion Franklin plays high school football for...
LAKE CORMORANT, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC QB commit stands out in day one of national camp

June is the month with multiple mega camps across the college football recruiting landscape. It’s a time for coaching staff’s to get a look at a large group of prospects and also time when a lot of recruits see their recruitment take the next step. While most programs are still looking for their quarterback in the class of 2023, the UNC football program already has its guy in Tad Hudson. The North Carolina native committed to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels back in August, giving them their first commitment in the 2023 class. Since then, he continues to impress and did...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diamond Hogs lose hitter and pitcher to transfer portal

Drake Varnado and Mark Adamiak are in the portal. Varnado, a freshman infielder/outfielder, and Adamiak, a sophomore pitcher, are listed in the transfer portal, via D1Baseball.com’s database. Varnado confirmed via his Twitter account Wednesday he would be transferring to Arizona State. He played in 15 games this year, starting three in the outfield. Varnado hit .235 in 17 at-bats and his last game came May 19 against Alabama when he was a pinch-runner. The Texas native was not on Arkansas’ roster for the Stillwater Regional. Nor was Adamiak, a 6-foot-4 reliever from Kansas. His destination is unknown. Adamiak pitched 12 2/3 innings over nine games this year, logging a 3.95 earned-run average. Arkansas plays on the weekend in the Chapel Hill Super Regional. List Dates, Times, Networks announced for 2022 Super Regionals
BASEBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy