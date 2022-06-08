ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has the housing market peaked? Mortgage applications drop to their lowest level in 22 years in sign that soaring home prices may soon level off after jumping 20% in the past year

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A key measure of mortgage loan application volume has fallen to its lowest level in 22 years, as higher interest rates deter homebuyers in a sign that the red-hot housing market could soon be cooling off.

Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home fell 7 percent last week and were 21 percent lower than the same week one year ago, Mortgage Bankers Association data showed on Wednesday.

In a bid to battle soaring inflation, the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates at a rapid pace, and the rate-sensitive housing market was quickly impacted, with mortgage rates touching their highest level in a decade last month.

National home prices spiked 20.6 percent in March from a year ago, but the latest data show cooling demand from homebuyers, which could temper soaring prices in the housing market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZEOq_0g4JaOLT00
A key measure of mortgage loan application volume has fallen to its lowest level in 22 years, as higher interest rates deter potential homebuyers (
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjEHY_0g4JaOLT00
The average rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage is seen from 2001 to the present above. In April the rate topped 5% for the first time in more than a decade as the Fed hiked rates

Experts believe that an actual decline in home values is unlikely, and instead expect inflation in the market to level off to a more reasonable level.

A recent Reuters poll of property analysts predicted that average home prices will rise 10 percent this year, or half the current inflation rate in the market.

The new report for the Mortgage Bankers Association said its Market Composite Index, which includes purchase and refinance applications, fell 6.5 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis to 288.4, compared to 645.4 one year ago.

The cooling demand came despite the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dipping from the recent highs it hit last month.

For the week ending June third, the 30-year fixed rate rose to 5.4 percent after three weeks of declines.

'While rates were still lower than they were four weeks ago, they remain high enough to still suppress refinance activity. Only government refinances saw a slight increase last week,' said Joel Kan, MBA's Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting.

'The purchase market has suffered from persistently low housing inventory and the jump in mortgage rates over the past months,' added Kan.

'These worsening affordability challenges have been particularly hard on prospective first-time buyers,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plS07_0g4JaOLT00
US home prices showed no signs of cooling off in March. The map above shows the top 10 cities for home price increases out of the 20-city composite index

Overall, mortgage rates have risen at the sharpest pace in decades since the start of the year, as the Fed tightened the screws on monetary policy to help quell high inflation.

How quickly the Fed is able to sap the housing market's double-digit annual price growth remains to be seen, with competition fueled by record-low housing stock and an extremely tight job market.

New data last week showed national home prices spiked 20.6 percent in March from a year ago, up from February's annual rate of 20 percent, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index.

Tampa, Phoenix, and Miami reported the highest annual gains among the 20 cities in the index in March, with homes in Tampa soaring 34.8 percent from a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPKFk_0g4JaOLT00
National home prices rose 20.6% in March from a year ago, the highest year-over-year price change in more than 35 years of data

'Those of us who have been anticipating a deceleration in the growth rate of US home prices will have to wait at least a month longer,' said Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P DJI, in a statement.

'Mortgages are becoming more expensive as the Federal Reserve has begun to ratchet up interest rates, suggesting that the macroeconomic environment may not support extraordinary home price growth for much longer,' said Lazzara.

'Although one can safely predict that price gains will begin to decelerate, the timing of the deceleration is a more difficult call.'

The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate by a cumulative 75 basis points since March, with more expected this year and next, pushing up the key 30-year fixed mortgage rate above 5 percent in April and to its highest in more than a decade.

For the national home price index, March's reading was the highest year-over-year price change in more than 35 years of data.

All markets in the 20-city composite index posted double digit annual gains, but growth tended to be slower in the Northeast and Midwest.

The weakest of the 20 markets were Minneapolis, Washington DC and Chicago, which all gained 13 percent or less.

Prices were strongest in the South, where home prices rose 29.8 percent, and Southeast, where they were up 29.6 percent.

'The strength of the Composite indices suggests very broad strength in the housing market, which we continue to observe,' said Lazzara.

'All 20 cities saw double-digit price increases for the 12 months ended in March, and price growth in 17 cities accelerated relative to February's report.'

Comments / 2

