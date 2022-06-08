ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Change of venue hearing set for Casey White

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White was scheduled to have a trial for a 2015 capital murder charge on June 13 but a Lauderdale County Circuit Court granted a motion to postpone it to December 12. A Lauderdale County Circuit Court has also set a...

WAFF

Madison County to get new judge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state of Alabama approved a new judge for Madison County on Friday. The State Judicial Commission is now taking an open judge’s position from Jefferson County and moving it to Madison County. This move is effective immediately. At this time, the Madison County Commission...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Last month, Jefferson County voters elected a new judge. Now, she may never take the bench

Last month, Jefferson County voters made their voices heard in a primary election for circuit court judge. With nearly 54% of the vote, Tiara Young Hudson won the Democratic primary election, and she was set to become the first public defender to ever serve as a circuit court judge in Jefferson County. However, Hudson may never get to take the seat she won at the ballot box.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Marshall Co. Chief of Corrections passes away

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - According to our news partners at The Advertiser-Gleam, the Marshall County Chief of Corrections, Matt Cooper, passed away on Friday after a brief illness. The 58-year-old chief was named “Administrator of the Year” by the National Institute for Jail Operations in 2021. From...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Former Athens principal convicted of multiple felonies still employed

Nearly three months after his conviction on seven felony counts, the Athens City School system is still paying former principal and administrator Rick Carter. Athens City superintendent Beth Patton told APR on Wednesday that the district moved to non-renew Carter’s principal contract in March, but until that contract expires at the end of June, Alabama law does not allow the district to immediately terminate Carter.
ATHENS, AL
radio7media.com

Search Warrant in Colbert County Results in Drug Arrest

A SEARCH WARRANT IN NORTHERN ALABAMA HAS RESULTED IN A DRUG ARREST. ON WEDNESDAY, MEMBERS OF COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT, MADISON COUNTY NARCOTICS UNIT, THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION, ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AND RUSSELLVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT, EXECUTED THE WARRANT AT A PROPERY ON EAST SIXTH STREET IN MUSCLE SHOALS. THE SEARCH RESULTED IN THE DISCOVERY OF 22 POUNDS OF UNCUT COCAINE AND ALMOST 2 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN ADDITION SCALES, PLASTIC BAGGIES, GUNS, AND $29,601 DOLLARS. THE APPROXIMATE STREET VALUE OF THE DRUGS WAS ESTIMATED AT 1.5 MILLION DOLLARS. VICTOR HERNANDEZ GARCIA WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL. GARCIA IS CHARGED WITH DRUG TRAFFICKING AND THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Florence Police arrest woman for child endangerment

Florence man arrested on two Grand Jury warrants from 2020 case. A hearing has been set for December to determine the location of Casey white's trial. The Decatur Police Department was able to locate the owner of a pony that was found overnight.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Man who shot at officers considered armed and dangerous

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Arab and Guntersville police are still trying to locate the person who shot at an officer during a chase on Friday. Sherman Nicholas Pierce from Arab is considered an armed and dangerous person and is wanted for attempted murder. Earlier Friday, patrol units, boats and a...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This is a crime of convenience and timing. This crime happens right at the front door of the Home Depot in Madison. A woman pulls up in a black Toyota 4 Runner, right next to this blue truck with a loaded bed. A man hops out of the passenger side, checks if the coast is clear and takes a lap around the truck before making his move.
MADISON, AL

