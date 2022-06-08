ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Reasons Netflix Should Buy Roku, 1 Reason It Won't

By Rick Munarriz
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsider is reporting that Roku employees are buzzing about a potential Netflix acquisition. Netflix would help increase Roku's global footprint. Roku would help Netflix diversify its revenue, get up to speed in connected TV advertising, and make it less dependent on the success of a single streaming service. Roku's...

