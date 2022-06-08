3 Reasons Netflix Should Buy Roku, 1 Reason It Won't

The best of the best series Netflix
Always the one that's hearing about TV shows and series to check out on Netflix instead of being the one to suggest them?
Want to reverse those roles?
You've come to the right place.
Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting May 30:10. "The Blacklist: Season 8" Netflix
Hours watched: 8,710,0009. "Bridgerton: Season 2" Netflix
Hours watched: 9,990,0008. "The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 10,530,0007. "Ozark: Season 4" Netflix
Hours watched: 16,770,0006. "All American: Season 4" Netflix
Hours watched: 30,640,0005. "The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 42,530,0004. "Stranger Things 3" Netflix
Hours watched: 47,420,0003. "Stranger Things 2" Netflix
Hours watched: 58,270,0002. "Stranger Things" Netflix
Hours watched: 75,080,0001. "Stranger Things 4" Netflix
Hours watched: 335,010,00011
