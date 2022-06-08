Take me out to the ballgame: Young Yankees fan gets heartwarming baseball surprise

An 8-year-old from Highland got the surprise of his life Friday when his mom gave him tickets to his first Yankees game. The emotional moment when he learned of the surprise was caught on camera.

"We're not going to grandma's house - we're going to a Yankees game," Richie Smith's mom, Nicole, tells him in the video.

She then tells him they're going to see his favorite player, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, which is why he's wearing his Judge shirt.

Nicole and Richie Smith spoke to News 12 exclusively Thursday by Zoom.

"I was really excited to go to an actual game," says Richie Smith.

"I wasn't expecting him to act like that. It was so sweet. I definitely had tears of my own,” Nichole Smith says.

Nicole says she wanted to share her family's happy moment to spread some much-needed joy with others.