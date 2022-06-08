ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Take me out to the ballgame: Young Yankees fan gets heartwarming baseball surprise

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

An 8-year-old from Highland got the surprise of his life Friday when his mom gave him tickets to his first Yankees game. The emotional moment when he learned of the surprise was caught on camera.

"We're not going to grandma's house - we're going to a Yankees game," Richie Smith's mom, Nicole, tells him in the video.

She then tells him they're going to see his favorite player, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, which is why he's wearing his Judge shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVd5y_0g4JZsLS00

Nicole and Richie Smith spoke to News 12 exclusively Thursday by Zoom.

"I was really excited to go to an actual game," says Richie Smith.

"I wasn't expecting him to act like that. It was so sweet. I definitely had tears of my own,” Nichole Smith says.

Nicole says she wanted to share her family's happy moment to spread some much-needed joy with others.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Highland, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Roger Maris’ son gets brutally honest on Aaron Judge’s historic home run chase

Aaron Judge is in the midst of a career season. The outfielder is on pace for 63 home runs which would be a Yankees franchise record. Babe Ruth formerly held the record before Roger Maris shattered it in 1961 when he blasted 61 home runs. At the time, Maris’s mark was the most ever hit in MLB. However, players such as Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa have since broke the MLB record. Nonetheless, Maris’s 61 home runs is still the most ever hit by a Yankees player in a single season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone drops key Aroldis Chapman injury update

The New York Yankees’ bullpen has stepped up despite a flurry of injuries early on in the year. Despite not having Chad Green, Luis Gil, and Aroldis Chapman due to injury, the Yankees’ relievers stepped up and have helped to keep the good times rolling while their teammates are on the mend. Manager Aaron Boone provided a key update on Chapman’s injury on Thursday, indicating that the flamethrowing closer would be headed for a bullpen session later this week ahead of a potential return to the mound in the near future, per Marly Rivera.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Angels’ Noah Syndergaard gets disastrous update ahead of revenge start vs. Mets

The Los Angels Angels finally ended their losing streak after 14 consecutive defeats on Thursday. The Halos defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-2 at home in their first win in two weeks. After an impressive start to the season, the team has faced a number of injury scares, poor play, and even fired manager Joe Maddon. However, things got even worse with the most recent news on Noah Syndergaard.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Judge
News 12

Officials: Child burned in Bridgeport backyard with gasoline was not deliberately injured by other children

Police say it does not appear a child badly burned in a Bridgeport backyard was deliberately injured. A Bridgeport family says their 6-year-old son, Dominick Krankall, was hit with a gasoline-soaked ball that was on fire while playing in the yard with other children in April. Krankall spent several weeks in the hospital recovering with burns all over his face and body.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Ballgame#Take Me Out
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

Police: Teen assaulted, robbed at Brooklyn Bridge Park

The NYPD released surveillance footage of a teenager being robbed in Brooklyn this past weekend. Police say a 14-year-old boy was approached by a group of people at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 on Saturday. The group shoved the teen to the ground, punched him in the face and then...
News 12

Police: 2 teens confirmed dead in apparent drowning incident

Two 13-year-old boys are dead despite attempts by authorities to rescue them after they fell into the water in a Queens neighborhood, police say. The incident happened in the neighborhood of Broad Channel at around 11:45 a.m. The fire department sent nine rescue swimmers in the water searching for the...
QUEENS, NY
News 12

News 12

82K+
Followers
28K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy