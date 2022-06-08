ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Column: Go all-out for Father's Day brunch in CT

By Frank Whitman
sheltonherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Father’s Day is just around the corner. As a father and grandfather, I encourage you to go all out. You know the things that tickle his fancy. A festive brunch can be the centerpiece of the day....

www.sheltonherald.com

Eyewitness News

2 Connecticut spots make best lobster roll list

(WFSB) - 2 Connecticut spots landed on a list of “America’s 30 best lobster rolls.”. It starts with a quarter pound of fresh lobster, a little lemon, a whole lot of melted butter, and, of course, these waterfront views which create a crustacean combination that’s tough to beat.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Southbury Diner Named Best in Connecticut 2022 By Food & Wine

Congratulations are in order for the hard working folks slinging the eggs and coffee on Main Street South in Southbury, the diner they work so hard in has just been recognized by Food and Wine Magazine as the Best Diner in Connecticut for 2022. Laurel Diner, located at 544 Main...
WTNH.com

Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Fridays

(WTNH) – As we kick off the weekend, News 8 can help you stretch your dollar this Freebie Friday with deals you can enjoy with the whole family. Celebrate Connecticut’s Open House Day this Saturday, June 11. More than 200 tourism attractions across the state are participating, including museums, arts and cultural venues, historic sites, farms, and restaurants.
NEW HAVEN, CT
momcollective.com

When Should my Child Start Kindergarten? In CT It’s Hard to Know

The decision of whether to start your child in kindergarten when they are 4 or 5 is a difficult one for many parents in Connecticut, mainly because the January 1 cutoff date (for turning 5) is months behind that of almost all other states in the U.S. (other than New York).
EDUCATION
thetoptours.com

Apple Picking at the 8 Best Apple Orchards in Connecticut (2022)

The region of New England is one of the best places to celebrate the autumn season. For all those people who want to revel in apple orchards and fresh fruit, Connecticut is the best place to enjoy yourself. From apple cider, apple pie to apple fritters, there is no end to the things you can make after picking apples in the state. And if you are looking for the picture-perfect apple picking spot, there is no end to those as well in the state of Connecticut.
105.5 The Wolf

A Local Legend Has the Fattest Grinders in All of Connecticut

Please forgive me D'Amelio and Nardelli families. Also, I'd like to say I'm sorry for what I'm about to say to Ann's Deli, Katz's Deli, and Sweet Bella. This simple Waterbury boy has moved to Torrington, and I've finally tried a grinder from a longtime local legend that my new neighbors have been telling me about, and damn, I'm going to stick around for awhile.
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Two CT restaurants make 'America's 30 Best Lobster Rolls' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut restaurants' lobster rolls are on a list of the country's best, sharing space with entries from Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island — and well beyond New England. In a feature published on MSN, food website Gourmandize shared...
FOX 61

Connecticut dog up for national Hero Dog award

MILFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut dog is in the running for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog award!. In 2010, Jeffrey was rescued just hours before he was set to be euthanized at Manhattan's Animal Care & Control. Jeffrey now lives a full life in Milford with his new...
MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

The Connecticut-Born Wall of Fame

It's cool when you find out that someone famous has the same hometown as you do, or where you just moved to. You may have been sharing the same general "living space" as someone famous and never even knew it. Your hometown hospital maybe, not only was your first encounter...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Stop & Shop To Hold One-Day Career Fair At All Connecticut Stores

Stop & Shop’s Connecticut stores will host a one-day, all-store career fair on Saturday, June 11th from 10:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. Applicants interested in beginning a rewarding career with a thriving company can visit any of the supermarket’s Connecticut stores for an on-the-spot interview. Interviews will be held...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

22 years in the making: World’s largest indoor collaborative mural set to open in CT

Artist Ellen Griesedieck is just days away from the public debut of her big idea—a massive mural more than two decades in the making. The enormous artwork, which stands five stories tall and 120 feet, is a collage of paintings showing Americans at work. It's a salute to the different industries and professions that have shaped our country through the years—firefighters, police, truck drivers, sailors, surgeons, teachers, construction workers, metalworkers, farmers, aerospace workers, and more.
sheltonherald.com

Uber lists 'most forgetful' TX, US cities. 'Grandma's teeth' one of 'unique' items left behind

Earlier this month, rideshare service and food delivery company, Uber, released its 2022 "Lost & Found Index." The report sheds light on the items people most often forget to take with them after a ride, a top 50 list of "unique" items left behind and the "most forgetful cities" in the U.S. One Lone Star State metro claimed the top spot for the second-consecutive year. So, which other cities made the list and what times are people most likely to forget their personal items?
TEXAS STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- June 9, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things are falling into place for a typical strong spring/early summer run. The Connecticut River is starting to produce bigger fish for anglers that can find bunker or pitch live eels; and most of these larger bass are loaded with sea lice. As of late, the early morning has been the ticket, as the recent sunny conditions has shut things down at times. Besides bait, The Doc, Spoons and GT Eels are producing well. The bluefish have started to enter their summer pattern, moving to deeper water around The Race and smoking diamond jigs. The sea bass action has been strong in 70-90 feet of water on Daiwa SK Jigs, or similar slow pitch offerings. Fluke fishing has slowly improved when you can find some clean, moving water, and some large scup have started to filter in.
CONNECTICUT STATE
GreenwichTime

11 ice cream places worth an afternoon drive in Connecticut

Long story short, ice cream is delicious. It’s so delicious, in fact, that there is an entire nursery rhyme dedicated to shrieking in joy at the sight of its creamy goodness. Here in Connecticut, there are a number of local creameries that make delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | White Supremacy Is A Cancer And Connecticut Has It, Too

After COVID struck, a couple of long-time married residents of Bristol replaced gym visits with walks through town. Along the way, they added trash pickup to their regimen, because they’re good citizens. On Monday’s walk, they stumbled across white supremacy recruitment flyers tossed onto driveways in the northeast part of town.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, June 10 - June 12

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The second week of Pride month features rainbow-filled events, as well as some delicious food-filled festivals across the state. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Bands, Brews & BBQ For Mohegan Sun’s Annual BBQ Fest. Uncasville.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Moose wanders through several towns

WINDSOR LOCKS — A moose is loose in northern Connecticut and its presence and size have mesmerized residents of the area. TELL THE STATE: Moose sightings should be reported on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Wildlife-in-Connecticut. WHERE: Along with Suffield, sightings of the large...
sheltonherald.com

Letter: Dentist offers housing plan to chew on

I read with interest your June 8, editorial “Was housing deadline missed or ignored?”. You noted that June 1 was the deadline set by a state law a year ago for Connecticut’s 169 municipalities to present proposals for the development of affordable housing. You felt many towns would come through but you suspect “some towns likely have no plans to ever cooperate.” You then quoted Center for Housing Opportunity Director Christie Stewart lamenting that “the legislation has no teeth.” But you never recognized the obvious, that when it comes to “teeth” you speak to a dentist. Teeth are our thing!
NORWALK, CT

