Linda Shea has been awarded the eleventh Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Linda is relocating from Vacaville, California to Bretzville to be closer to her three sisters and their families already living in Dubois County. Linda will be employed by Walmart in Jasper. She is looking forward to experiencing the Strassenfest this summer and exploring other local entertainment. This grant opportunity provides assistance to Linda in establishing her new life in Dubois County.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO