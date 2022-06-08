ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

Be a lamb and take dad to Buffalo Bill’s House in Fayette County for Father’s Day

By Kristy Locklin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering what to get dear ol’ dad for Father’s Day? Take him on a tour of a cinematic serial killer’s home!. Buffalo Bill’s House in Perryopolis, where the climactic ending of “The Silence of the Lambs” was filmed, is opening its doors for two-hour, guided walk-throughs of the not-so-humble abode located...

WPXI Pittsburgh

‘She was like God’s angel’: Family of murdered Pittsburgh mother of 3 mourns horrific loss

PITTSBURGH — Sharay Woodson, a mom of three, should be celebrating her 41st birthday. Instead, her family is planning her funeral and is left to raise her three children. Woodson was reported missing on Tuesday, June 7, and was found dead inside her home on East Elizabeth Street in Hazelwood. Her parents tell me her body was so well hidden in the basement that they couldn’t find her when they went to check on her. Police found her.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Ed Gainey makes a late-night visit to South Side amid increase in gun violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following several weekends filled with gun violence, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey took a late-night, or early-morning depending on your perspective, stroll down E. Carson Street. In a tweet, Gainey said the visit was important so his administration can continue to build out his plan for peace. "We can't have the disruptive behavior that has erupted on our South Side and plan on focusing our policing efforts on that behavior," Mayor Gainey said. New safety measures are in place this weekend to keep the public safe - that includes 17 uniformed officers patrolling the South Side and assistance...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kerber's in North Huntingdon included in state's annual Scooped Ice Cream Trail

June is National Dairy Month, and state officials are celebrating by asking residents to indulge in one of Pennsylvania’s most popular dairy products: ice cream. Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development were joined by Gov. Tom Wolf in announcing the 30 creameries that make up the fifth annual Scooped Ice Cream Trail.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville resident celebrates 103rd birthday

Despite having reached a milestone in age, 103-year-old Ruth Clark remains young in mind and spirit as she celebrates her birthday with friends and family. Clark is a resident of the Juniper Village retirement community in Monroeville, where she has lived since 2016. Born on June 12, 1919 in Avalon,...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

At least 1 killed in late-night crash in Greensburg

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was killed after a car accident in Greensburg. The accident happened on Hickory Drive and Humphrey Road in Hempfield Township. Westmoreland County 911 confirmed the accident was fatal but said further information will come from Pennsylvania State Police. This is a...
GREENSBURG, PA
This Old Pittsburgh House: The Realtor’s Court On The Hill

Handley Court, the hilltop French Normandy-style estate in Fox Chapel where Dana and Duffy Hanna are raising their three children, has many apparent charms. Rustic and elegant, the sprawling seven-bedroom property at the top of Pasadena Drive has half-timbered white stucco walls topped with slate roofs and a jaunty ornamental turret. Built in 1923, it hugs three sides of a large central courtyard paved with granite Belgian block. Stone steps circling a fountain at the open end lead up to a walled formal lawn and gardens planted with several varieties of peonies.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Man accused of leaving his dog in crate for 3 weeks without food or water has been arrested

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Cheswick man has been arrested after being wanted on several charges, accused of animal cruelty and neglect. KDKA-TV reported Wednesday that John Anthony Wells, 23, is accused of leaving his dog without care for at least three weeks starting in February. A warrant was requested for his arrest; it includes two counts of cruelty to animals, two counts of aggravated cruelty and four counts of neglect.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Pennsylvania Police rescue stuck deer

A police officer in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, used bolt cutters to release a deer stuck in a chain-link fence on Thursday, June 9, officials said. Officers arrived on the scene in Bridgeville, in the Pittsburgh area, and found the deer with its hind leg woven through a fence on private property. The leg was “more than likely […]
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Peters Township father charged with homicide after telling police he tripped over grocery bag and fell on infant

PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A Washington County father is facing charges in the death of his infant son.Peters Township police responded to Jordan Clarke's home on Pleasantview Drive in Peters Township on May 23 for a report of a baby that was not breathing, the criminal complaint said.When they arrived Clarke, the baby's father, told officers he had caught his foot on a plastic grocery bag while trying to make a bottle and fell with the 11-week-old child in his arms, investigators said. Clarke's father and sister, who live in the same home, said they did not see him fall...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Modern Meets Traditional in This Mt. Lebanon Old-Style Home

This three-story Tudor home exemplifies the beauty of industrial elements fused with the spirit of 18th century charm and modern luxury. It features an open concept circular staircase, gathering room with a stone fireplace wall, box beam ceiling, herringbone hardwoods and sleek black windows. It also boasts a show-stopper kitchen with a large center island; spacious dining with a built-in pantry and coffee bar; a geometry of gray shaker style; white quartz, stainless steel, hammered copper and sleek black fixtures. There is a private library as well as a home gym. A 550-square-foot owner’s suite offers a free standing soaking tub, dueling vanities, a spa-like walk-in shower and a custom appointed closet. A private back staircase leads to a sizeable third-floor retreat. An extensive lower-level remodel also provides a vast amount of sleek modern living space. The old-world-inspired front veranda and modern rear pergola offer exceptional outdoor entertaining.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA

