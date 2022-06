The Mount Pleasant City Council met in regular session Wednesday night. The Council authorized Mayor Steve Brimhall to sign an amendment to the LIFTS grant with the Iowa Department of Transportation. The amendment changes the scope of the Transload building project from a 6,000 square foot structure to a 3,700 square foot building due to the increasing cost and delays. The City, working with Burlington Northern Shortline Railroad, received the $560,00 grant for the project.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO