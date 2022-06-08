ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IA

Daily Jail Count

By Theresa Rose
 3 days ago

In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office...

From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council met in regular session Wednesday night. The Council authorized Mayor Steve Brimhall to sign an amendment to the LIFTS grant with the Iowa Department of Transportation. The amendment changes the scope of the Transload building project from a 6,000 square foot structure to a 3,700 square foot building due to the increasing cost and delays. The City, working with Burlington Northern Shortline Railroad, received the $560,00 grant for the project.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Sports, 06/10/2022

Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball went on the road Thursday night for a pair of games against the Burlington Grayhounds. The Panthers led the first game most of the way but were defeated in extra innings by a score of 7-6. Starter Ella McNamee pitched 3.2 innings, allowing 3 runs, 2 earned. Kynlee White went 2 for 4 with a double, 1 RBI, and a stolen base. Saige Burchett was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs. The Panthers were defeated in game 2 of the night by a score of 17-0. Pitcher Myah Starr was given the loss with a final line of 12 runs allowed, 6 earned. Panther Softball is back in action tonight as they will take on Mid-Prairie on the road, first pitch is set for 7 PM.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Sports, June 11, 2022

Mount Pleasant JV and Varsity Baseball had their games against Mid-Prairie cancelled on Friday due to weather. Mount Pleasant JV Baseball will play next on Monday, June 13 at 5:30 PM against Fairfield at Fairfield Middle School. Mount Pleasant Varsity Baseball will play next on Monday, June 13 at 7:30 PM against Fairfield at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex in Mount Pleasant.

