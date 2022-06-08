Daily Jail Count

Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball went on the road Thursday night for a pair of games against the Burlington Grayhounds. The Panthers led the first game most of the way but were defeated in extra innings by a score of 7-6. Starter Ella McNamee pitched 3.2 innings, allowing 3 runs, 2 earned. Kynlee White went 2 for 4 with a double, 1 RBI, and a stolen base. Saige Burchett was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs. The Panthers were defeated in game 2 of the night by a score of 17-0. Pitcher Myah Starr was given the loss with a final line of 12 runs allowed, 6 earned. Panther Softball is back in action tonight as they will take on Mid-Prairie on the road, first pitch is set for 7 PM.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO