The New York Yankees are a favorite to win it all this year, but they may already be scoping out the competition for the offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Yankees view the San Francisco Giants as the biggest threat to sign All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge. The 30-year-old slugger was born in Linden, Calif. (less than 100 miles from San Francisco) and attended college at nearby Fresno State.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO