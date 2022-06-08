Alcohol detected in driver who crashed in Faribault County, says patrol

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman died in a head-on crash with a 15-year-old driver Thursday, according to the Webster County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Parker Drive when a 15-year-old driver crossed the center line. Sixty-five-year-old Ann Lenox died as a...
AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth to a confidential informant is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Derek Lee Olson, 33 of Hartland, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Friday to three years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 58 days already served.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the drivers of two vehicles suspected to be part of an apparent street race that lead to a crash leaving another driver with severe injuries. Photos taken from the city’s surveillance footage shows two vehicles...
A man was killed in a farm accident Thursday in Redwood County. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near Sundown Township, between Clements and Sanborn. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says the man was run over by a tractor. He was alive with critical injuries when first responders arrived but later died of his injuries.
(ABC 6 News) - Dodge County has issued a warrant for Joseph William Ubl, the Faribault man arrested in connection with a West Concord burglary on Christmas eve. Ubl was arrested in January, following a social media-aided hunt for suspects in the theft. He is accused of felony second-degree burglary...
An Arlington area woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Sibley County Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Mikayla Waldriff was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say the crash happened just before 7am at Highway 25 and 281st Avenue in...
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been arrested for the death of her child in Mower County. Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, child endangerment, permitting a child to ingest drugs, and fifth-degree drug possession. She’s being held in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bond.
MASON CITY, Iowa – A report of a suspicious person under a bridge leads to a host of criminal charges against a northeast Iowa man. Landon Michael Franke, 25 of Dumont, was arrested just after 4 pm Thursday in the 200 block of Willowbrook Drive in Mason City. Police say they arrived to find Franke standing in the creek with a backpack. Court documents state Franke tossed the backpack into the creek and officers retrieved it.
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Wednesday night.
According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 911 callers found the motorcyclist unresponsive on 211th Street in Eagle Lake around 9:20 p.m.
Despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist — identified as 43-year-old Troy Tabor — died at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said Tabor apparently lost control on the gravel road and was ejected.
According to the sheriff’s office, Tabor was not wearing a helmet, nor was he licensed to drive a motorcycle.
The crash is being investigated.
An area drug task force arrested a Morton man Thursday afternoon for possession of several illegal substances. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on June 9, the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at 40099 Reservation Highway 3 at the Lower Sioux Community. Officers found over three ounces of methamphetamine, a quantity of M-Box 30 pills known to contain fentynal, a loaded handgun, and a loaded rifle.
Brooklyn Park police say an argument at a gas station escalated into a shooting on the road. Police responded to the intersection of Highway 252 and Brookdale Drive shortly before 1:50 a.m. Thursday. At that intersection police found the victims who said they were shot at before crashing into another unrelated vehicle.
Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement are on the lookout for a missing teenage boy. He was last seen on Wednesday morning at his mother’s home at 9am. He is believed to be in the area. His mother is Jennifer Niebuhr and she described her son.
A Hutchinson police officer was injured after fighting with an uncooperative Hutchinson man Tuesday. At just after 11:30am, Hutchinson Police responded to a report of a suspicious person who was reported to be screaming outside in the 900 Block of Jefferson Street Southeast. Officers made contact with the man, who...
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Plymouth Police say a man died after being shot at a gas station Thursday night. Police responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North around 8:25 p.m. on June 9, police said. When officers...
(ABC 6 News) - The Dodge County Sheriff says the Kasson-Mantorville School District is making the wrong decision when it comes to school security. Wednesday, the district said it was considering ending its relationship with the Kasson Police Department and was instead looking to hire its own private school resource officer.
A Charles City man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman and pointing a gun at her, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 31 year-old Tyrecas Matlock is accused of getting in a verbal argument with the woman, who is seven months pregnant. Court records say Matlock kicked the woman in the stomach and put his hands around her neck. Then, before he left, he pulled out a handgun and put it to the woman’s head and told her to get out of the way or she would be dead. Waterloo Police were able to stop Matlock on Highway 218 on his way back to Charles City. They found a .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine in his trunk.
