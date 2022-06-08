Belleair symposium panelists: Vital to plan ahead for hurricanes

Some believe term limits aren’t necessary because when an election takes place and a candidate doesn’t get reelected then their term has ended. This is a nice idea in a perfect society without election fraud. However, after the 2020 election debacle, we can say with confidence “term limits” are not happening at the polls. Back in 1996, Pinellas County voters voted for a measure to put term limits on county commissioners by an astonishing 73%. To put it into hard facts, 253,480 voters out of 348,814 voted in favor of term limits. As of today, no, let me repeat myself, no term limits have been enforced on the Pinellas charter for county commissioners. This is appalling and frankly a slap in the face to the 253,480 voters who approved the measure.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO