Belleair, FL

Belleair symposium panelists: Vital to plan ahead for hurricanes

By JEFF ROSENFIELD, Tampa Bay Newspapers
Beach Beacon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEAIR — The message to have a plan in place and be prepared to use it has been repeated over and over by hurricane and storm safety expert for years. However, officials agree it’s critical to be prepared now more than ever, coming off a pair of pandemic-plagued years that have...

www.tbnweekly.com

Beach Beacon

Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs

PALM HARBOR — Dawn M. Larson Scott, a long-term resident of Palm Harbor, is running to be the next mayor of Palm Harbor. To earn that esteemed title, she has scheduled a number of “FUNdraising” events over the next few months. Money raised, however, won’t end up...
Beach Beacon

Master plan in the works for Pinewood Cultural Park

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners got an update during their June 2 work session on a new master plan and recommendations for the Pinewood Cultural Park campus in Largo. Spencer Curtis, North District operations manager for parks and conservation resources, presented information on what’s been going on the last...
Beach Beacon

Folly Farm offers haven amid the hustle and bustle

SAFETY HARBOR — Nestled between neighborhoods off McMullen Booth Road in Safety Harbor lies a fanciful place with luscious gardens, whimsical fairies and more than 20 different species of butterflies. Folly Farm lies on 11 acres donated to the city in 2014 by philanthropist George Weiss. The property, which...
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Regional news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG – More than 40 teenage Girl Scouts will receive Gold Awards during the annual Gold Award ceremony Saturday, June 11, at the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art. The young women are from Girl Scout troops in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sumter...
Beach Beacon

Palm Harbor Museum grounds to get a makeover

Renowned French artist Claude Monet, the founder of impressionist painting, attempted to paint nature as he perceived it. Although art lovers would argue that his exquisite impressionist works deserve great praise, “My garden is my most beautiful masterpiece,” he once said. Monet certainly understood the beauty and value...
Beach Beacon

Pinellas schools approve leadership moves, 7 new principals

Hoping to give new district and school leaders the summer to adjust, the Pinellas County School Board held a brief special session June 1 to approve several appointments. Many of the moves became necessary in early May, after the board authorized another round of job shifts. Some of the new hires come from outside the district.
Beach Beacon

Letter: Put term limits on the ballot

Some believe term limits aren’t necessary because when an election takes place and a candidate doesn’t get reelected then their term has ended. This is a nice idea in a perfect society without election fraud. However, after the 2020 election debacle, we can say with confidence “term limits” are not happening at the polls. Back in 1996, Pinellas County voters voted for a measure to put term limits on county commissioners by an astonishing 73%. To put it into hard facts, 253,480 voters out of 348,814 voted in favor of term limits. As of today, no, let me repeat myself, no term limits have been enforced on the Pinellas charter for county commissioners. This is appalling and frankly a slap in the face to the 253,480 voters who approved the measure.
Beach Beacon

Around North Pinellas: Dunedin Cardinals win district title

DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Majors Cardinals won the District 12 Little League Top Team Tournament May 21 with a 4-0 score. The team is comprised of Max Knable, Lyman Krewson, Trey Crosse, Carter McKay, Justis Bennett, Jacob Swonger, Liam Gonzalez, Carter Kiehn, Ben Schwartz, Collin McKay, Miles Daly and Cole Knable. Coaches are Vince Ionata, Paul Davis, Glenn McKay and Andrew Schwartz.
Beach Beacon

Coffee cravers have new hangout in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR — In parts of Pinellas County, you can find a coffee shop on nearly every corner. But in downtown Palm Harbor they are few and far between. Now people seeking an espresso or latte can visit a new coffee bar for their “fix.”. The Fix Coffee...
Beach Beacon

Discovery garden soon will bloom at Botanical Gardens

LARGO — The roots for a new children's garden at Florida Botanical Gardens have been planted, and soon it will begin to bloom. Following a delay of more than a year due to the pandemic, construction is expected to begin on July 5 on the Majeed Discovery Garden, which will allow kids to experience nature and teach them to be good stewards of the environment.
Beach Beacon

Letter: The war for our children

Across the country and here in Tampa Bay, we are engaged in the great struggle of our time. The stakes could not be higher for our children and our country’s future. This struggle will determine who has the right to instill values, morals, and ethics in our children. Will it be the parents or the government?
Beach Beacon

Motorcyclist killed in Dunedin crash

DUNEDIN — A 49-year-old man was killed Wednesday evening when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at Michigan Boulevard and County Road 1 in Dunedin. According to deputies investigating the crash, 58-year-old Cynthia Janssen was traveling north on County Road 1 in a black Mercedes SUV. A Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Bryan Rogers was traveling south in the curb lane of County Road 1. Investigators say the vehicles collided as Janssen made a left turn to head west on Michigan Boulevard.
Beach Beacon

Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 19

A pedestrian from Hudson died June 9 when she stepped into the path of a sedan heading north on U.S. 19 at Bilgore Grove Boulevard in Palm Harbor, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 36-year-old victim died at the scene about 3:35 a.m. when she attempted to cross the...
