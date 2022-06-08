ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, PA

Wilson brings in Eripret as new girls basketball coach

By Josh Folck
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wilson girls basketball program is turning toward a former standout player from another Colonial League school as its new coach. Meagan Eripret, who is the all-time leading scorer in Salisbury girls basketball history, was approved by the school board as Wilson’s new coach on Monday night, according to a news...

