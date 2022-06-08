ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Attorney General weighs in on Atwood execution

By Tina Giuliano
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztibG_0g4JTkAm00

For nearly four decades, Frank Atwood sat on death row after he was convicted of the kidnapping and murder of eight-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in 1984. Now, he is set to be executed at 10 a.m. on June 8 via lethal injection.

It's the second execution following a years long pause since 2014. The pause was in part because of a botched execution of Joseph Wood in 2014 and phenobarbital used for the lethal injection is difficult to secure.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said this is important to bring justice for families like Vicki Lynne's.

"We do it because it’s society defending itself and it shows the premium we place on innocent life by doing everything we can to protect it and punish those for the ultimate crimes."

----

——-
