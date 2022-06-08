Multi-vehicle crash impacting traffic on Dorchester Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are working a multi-vehicle crash near Wescott Boulevard and Dorchester Road.
Eastbound lanes of Dorchester Road are currently blocked as crews respond to the collision, which includes non-life-threatening injuries.
