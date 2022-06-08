ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Multi-vehicle crash impacting traffic on Dorchester Road

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QBycR_0g4JTXeD00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are working a multi-vehicle crash near Wescott Boulevard and Dorchester Road.

Eastbound lanes of Dorchester Road are currently blocked as crews respond to the collision, which includes non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Pedestrian dies after crash on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. Police responded to the crash which happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Oscar Johnson Drive. A female pedestrian was struck by large box truck and was taken to an area hospital where […]
live5news.com

Portion of Highway 17 in Awendaw closed after auto pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a portion of Highway 17 in Awendaw has been closed following an auto pedestrian crash Thursday night. Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say it happened on Highway 17 and Seewee Road. According to AMFD officials, Highway 17 North is closed...
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash on I-526 closes eastbound lanes near Don Holt Bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Friday morning crash is causing delays for motorists traveling on I-526 eastbound. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened at around 9:27 a.m. The crash shut down the eastbound left lane of the interstate, near mile marker 20. This is near the Virginia Avenue […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Accidents
Dorchester County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
County
Dorchester County, SC
WIS-TV

Pursuit ends in crash at Two Notch Rd in Columbia, police advise to avoid area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A police pursuit ended in a crash at Two Notch Rd Thursday afternoon. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies are on the scene of the collision and investigators say it resulted in injuries. The chase led through the Forest Acres area, and the pursuit ended in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

CPD investigating homicide on Bozo Ln

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following reported gunshots Friday night on Johns Island. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a location on Bozo Lane around 10:26 p.m. after receiving a call about shots being fired. At the scene, police said a man was found “suffering obvious signs of trauma.” Officers […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crash closes one I-526 WB lane on Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash has closed a westbound lane on I-526 on Daniel Island Friday afternoon. SCDOT officials say the incident is at Exit 23 to Clements Ferry Road, and the left lane is currently closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Passenger killed in Florence crash, coroner says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A passenger was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Debra Ann Robinson, 57, of Florence, died after being taken to a hospital, according to von Lutcken. The crash happened at at about 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Irby Street and […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County deputy fired after deadly Mother’s Day crash; booked into detention center

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy involved in a Mother’s Day crash that claimed the lives of three people has been fired from the sheriff’s office. Documents show the termination letter for Deputy Emily Pelletier was signed Friday just after 12:00 p.m. “As a result of the internal investigation, Emily Pelletier’s employment […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Homes, cars damaged during drive-by shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged several cars and at least two homes Tuesday evening in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were dispatched to the area of Ranger Drive shortly after 5:00 p.m. where multiple people had reported ‘shots fired.’ Residents told officers that […]
sclawyersweekly.com

Rear-end crash victim settles for $1M

By Heath Hamacher hhamacher@sclawyersweekly.com A man who was rear-ended by a loaded logging truck has settled his negligence claims for the insurer’s policy limits of $1 million, his attorney reports. Brent Arant of the Joye Law Firm in North Charleston represented the plaintiff, a 56-year-old man who was sitting at an intersection in Williamsburg County when the truck ...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead in crash involving tractor-trailer near Ridgeville: Troopers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash that happened near the Ridgeville area. According to Trooper Nick Pye, one person has died after a car crash involving a tractor-trailer. The crash happened along SC-27 near the intersection of Garden Court around 9:05 a.m. A Freightliner […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy