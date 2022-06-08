ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index falls on weakness in industrial, financial shares

By Amal S
 3 days ago

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments)

June 8 (Reuters) - Losses in industrial and financial shares dragged Canada’s main stock index lower on Wednesday, with investors worrying that aggressive policy tightening by central banks would stifle economic growth.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 61.64 points, or 0.29%, at 20,866.57, on track to snap its two-day winning streak.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on Wednesday cut its 2022 global growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.2%, a day after the World Bank slashed its estimates by nearly a third to 2.9%.

The financial sector slipped 0.6%, while the industrial sector fell 0.9%, leading losses on the index.

Heavyweight energy sector climbed 0.1% for a fourth straight session as U.S. crude prices were up 0.7% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.9%.

“The general market sentiment right now is tentative. I think people are waiting to see what the central banks have to say. We’re a week out from the Fed meeting, and the 10 year yield is sitting at 3%,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

“The ECB meets tomorrow and that’s the immediate big one.”

The focus of the week is on U.S. consumer inflation data due on Friday.

The Fed is on track to deliver half-a-point interest rate hike at its June and July policy meetings, and a high inflation reading would add to expectations of aggressive tightening even in the second half of the year.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5%, weighed by weakness in copper prices.

In corporate earnings, Dollarama Inc jumped 2.9% to the top of the index after it beat estimates for quarterly sales as surging inflation fueled demand for the discount store’s groceries and household essentials. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
U.S. and China likely to trade blows at Asian security meeting

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States and China are expected to use Asia's top security meeting this week to trade blows over everything from Taiwan's sovereignty to the war in Ukraine, although both sides have indicated a willingness to discuss managing differences. The Shangri-La Dialogue, which attracts top-level...
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. approves $120 mln sale to maintain Taiwanese warships

TAIPEI, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States has approved a possible $120 million sale of parts to help Taiwan maintain its warships, which the island's defence ministry said would help ensure combat readiness in the face of China's "frequent activities" near the island. The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency...
MILITARY
New Zealand says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said on Saturday that Pacific island nations have the freedom to make their own decisions about cooperation with China, as Beijing seeks closer military ties with the strategically important region. China signed a security pact with the Solomon...
POLITICS
