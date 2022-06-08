ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Yacht Club to host Sailing World Regatta Series

On Friday, the Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta Series kicks off in Chicago.

The three-day competition will feature hundreds of local and national sailors at the Chicago Yacht Club from Friday through Sunday.

Dave Reed with Sailing World Magazine joined ABC7 Chicago to discuss the upcoming competition, which marks the start of the Chicago sailing season.

The racing will mostly take place right off the shore in Lake Michigan, Reed said.

He said the event is all about teamwork and socializing.

Lake Michigan is one of the best venues for the regatta, he added.

For more information, click here .

