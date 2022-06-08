ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Warriors vs. Celtics: Who has the edge in Game 3 I FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA Finals are coming to Boston, and the Celtics gear up...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Steph Curry's masterpiece lifts Warriors to Game 4 win, ties NBA Finals

BOSTON — If Stephen Curry’s eyes had been lasers, they would have burned holes through the Jumbotron of the TD Garden in the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Golden State’s star stared at the giant screen, which was showing former Celtics greats in attendance. As Eddie House pumped his fist and showed off his championship ring from 2008, riling up the already extremely riled up Boston crowd, Curry looked away.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Tiger Woods joins LeBron, Jordan as latest billionaire athlete

Tiger Woods has officially joined LeBron James and Michael Jordan as one of only three billionaire athletes in the world. Forbes is now estimating that Woods' net worth is at least $1 billion, according to the magazine’s earnings update for the golf superstar. James, the first active NBA player...
NBA
FOX Sports

NBA Finals MVP Front Runner: Celtics' Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown? I UNDISPUTED

After last night's win in Game 3, the Boston Celtics have a 2-1 series edge with their two young stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum leading the way for the Celtics. So far in the series Brown is averaging nearly 23 points with 7 rebounds and 4 assists while Tatum is averaging 22 points with 6 rebounds and 8 assists. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe share their Finals MVP pick.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
FOX Sports

Draymond Green proves subpar in Warriors' Game 3 loss I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Who should Warriors fans be pointing fingers at for Golden State's Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics? Nick Wright says Draymond Green, who's physical style of play saw him sidelined after fouling out in the second half of the game. Watch as Nick breaks down how ineffective Green was, and what this means for the Warriors' chance to bounce back.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

NBA Finals 2022: Celtics beat Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics beat back another third-quarter onslaught by the Golden State Warriors in a 116-100 victory Wednesday night that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Marcus Smart added 24 points. Stephen Curry led Golden State with...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Steph Curry has no plans to miss Game 4 of NBA Finals I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Steph Curry is no stranger to playing through injury, and it seems he will do so again for tonight's Game 4 matchup in the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors will look to even up the series against the Boston Celtics once again, and while Chris Broussard admires Steph's dedication, he's not sure how effective the star will be in tonight's game if this injury is anything like the one he suffered when Marcus Smart landed on his foot in March.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Chris Broussard
FOX Sports

Time for Warriors to bench Draymond Green in the Finals? I UNDISPUTED

The Boston Celtics took a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors with a double-digit win on Wednesday. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Boston is a four-point favorite, heading into Game 4 tonight. Stephen Jackson explains how Jayson Tatum's Celtics closed the door on Steph Curry's Warriors, including how Golden State can get back into the series involving Draymond Green.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Why Draymond Green is under the most pressure in Game 4 I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Golden State Warriors will look to tie up the NBA Finals series in Game 4 at 2-2 tonight. Steph Curry says he will play after injuring his leg in Game 3 while diving for a loose ball. Draymond Green is also looking to bounce back from a subpar performance after scoring only two points, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 50. Ric Bucher explains why Green is under the most pressure in Game 4.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Draymond Green: "Ya'll gone get this podcast!" I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Draymond Green's talents don't stop at the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors star has taken to the airwaves, sharing commentary on the NBA Finals on his podcast 'The Draymond Green Show'. Critics believe this podcast is a distraction for Golden State, taking away from the star's performance, but Draymond isn't hearing it: "Ya'll gone get this podcast!". Nick Wright explores whether the Draymond Green Show is detrimental to the Warrior's chances against the Celtics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Does Warriors 2-1 deficit prove Steph Curry needs KD? I THE HERD

Unlike the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors' bench struggled in their Game 3 loss. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 56 points but the Celtics' height advantage challenged Golden State's small-ball game plan. This revisits the question of whether Kevin Durant needed Golden State more than they need him. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes Curry misses KD, including how the Warriors 'look more beatable.'
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#The Warriors#Nba Finals
FOX Sports

Steph Curry, Baker Mayfield, Darvin Ham are Under Duress I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Golden State Warriors aren't the only one's feeling the pressure this week according to Chris Broussard. Watch as he explains why Baker Mayfield has earned a spot on his list as his future with the Cleveland Browns grows more and more uncertain, as well as Darvin Ham, who is gearing up to take on a broken Los Angeles Lakers team as a rookie head coach.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
FOX Sports

Michael Jordan is 'worst NBA owner ever,' Bayless says

When Michael Jordan took over as majority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats in 2010, the expectations were that the best player to ever suit up in the NBA would build a team that would reflect him. That has yet to happen. And according to Skip Bayless, Jordan could possibly be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Will Steph Curry suit up for Game 4 after his injury? I UNDISPUTED

In the fourth quarter of last night’s loss to the Boston Celtics, Steph Curry got caught up in a pile when Al Horford fell on Steph’s left foot, causing him to scream in pain. After the game, Steph compared the injury to the foot sprain he suffered when Marcus Smart dove into his leg in March which caused him to miss the final 12 games of the regular season. Shannon Share explains why the Warriors will not win without Steph playing.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy