Warriors vs. Celtics: Who has the edge in Game 3 I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Steph Curry is no stranger to playing through injury, and it seems he will do so again for tonight's Game 4 matchup in the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors will look to even up the series against the Boston Celtics once again, and while Chris Broussard admires Steph's dedication, he's not sure how effective the star will be in tonight's game if this injury is anything like the one he suffered when Marcus Smart landed on his foot in March.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO