Warriors vs. Celtics: Who has the edge in Game 3 I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Steph Curry insisted he was all right. Then he limped off the podium following the Golden State Warriors' 116-100 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. Each painful step that Curry took served as a searing reminder that the Warriors' chances of winning...
BOSTON — If Stephen Curry’s eyes had been lasers, they would have burned holes through the Jumbotron of the TD Garden in the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Golden State’s star stared at the giant screen, which was showing former Celtics greats in attendance. As Eddie House pumped his fist and showed off his championship ring from 2008, riling up the already extremely riled up Boston crowd, Curry looked away.
Tiger Woods has officially joined LeBron James and Michael Jordan as one of only three billionaire athletes in the world. Forbes is now estimating that Woods' net worth is at least $1 billion, according to the magazine’s earnings update for the golf superstar. James, the first active NBA player...
After last night's win in Game 3, the Boston Celtics have a 2-1 series edge with their two young stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum leading the way for the Celtics. So far in the series Brown is averaging nearly 23 points with 7 rebounds and 4 assists while Tatum is averaging 22 points with 6 rebounds and 8 assists. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe share their Finals MVP pick.
Who should Warriors fans be pointing fingers at for Golden State's Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics? Nick Wright says Draymond Green, who's physical style of play saw him sidelined after fouling out in the second half of the game. Watch as Nick breaks down how ineffective Green was, and what this means for the Warriors' chance to bounce back.
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics beat back another third-quarter onslaught by the Golden State Warriors in a 116-100 victory Wednesday night that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Marcus Smart added 24 points. Stephen Curry led Golden State with...
Steph Curry is no stranger to playing through injury, and it seems he will do so again for tonight's Game 4 matchup in the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors will look to even up the series against the Boston Celtics once again, and while Chris Broussard admires Steph's dedication, he's not sure how effective the star will be in tonight's game if this injury is anything like the one he suffered when Marcus Smart landed on his foot in March.
The Boston Celtics took a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors with a double-digit win on Wednesday. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Boston is a four-point favorite, heading into Game 4 tonight. Stephen Jackson explains how Jayson Tatum's Celtics closed the door on Steph Curry's Warriors, including how Golden State can get back into the series involving Draymond Green.
The Golden State Warriors will look to tie up the NBA Finals series in Game 4 at 2-2 tonight. Steph Curry says he will play after injuring his leg in Game 3 while diving for a loose ball. Draymond Green is also looking to bounce back from a subpar performance after scoring only two points, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 50. Ric Bucher explains why Green is under the most pressure in Game 4.
Draymond Green's talents don't stop at the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors star has taken to the airwaves, sharing commentary on the NBA Finals on his podcast 'The Draymond Green Show'. Critics believe this podcast is a distraction for Golden State, taking away from the star's performance, but Draymond isn't hearing it: "Ya'll gone get this podcast!". Nick Wright explores whether the Draymond Green Show is detrimental to the Warrior's chances against the Celtics.
Unlike the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors' bench struggled in their Game 3 loss. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 56 points but the Celtics' height advantage challenged Golden State's small-ball game plan. This revisits the question of whether Kevin Durant needed Golden State more than they need him. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes Curry misses KD, including how the Warriors 'look more beatable.'
The Golden State Warriors aren't the only one's feeling the pressure this week according to Chris Broussard. Watch as he explains why Baker Mayfield has earned a spot on his list as his future with the Cleveland Browns grows more and more uncertain, as well as Darvin Ham, who is gearing up to take on a broken Los Angeles Lakers team as a rookie head coach.
The Golden State Warriors arrived at the TD Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday to find that the basket they were shooting at in warmups was the wrong height. A 10-foot wooden pole was brought in to measure, and it confirmed that the basket was a couple of inches too high. It was quickly adjusted.
Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson will look to even the series at 2-2. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho assess the odds of Golden State completing the comeback to win the NBA Finals.
Rapper, Actor, Entertainer and St. Louis native Nelly joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the NBA Finals. Nelly is asked where Steph Curry ranks amongst the Top 10 players of all-time and whether the Golden State Warriors will complete the comeback to win the NBA Championship.
When Michael Jordan took over as majority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats in 2010, the expectations were that the best player to ever suit up in the NBA would build a team that would reflect him. That has yet to happen. And according to Skip Bayless, Jordan could possibly be...
In the fourth quarter of last night’s loss to the Boston Celtics, Steph Curry got caught up in a pile when Al Horford fell on Steph’s left foot, causing him to scream in pain. After the game, Steph compared the injury to the foot sprain he suffered when Marcus Smart dove into his leg in March which caused him to miss the final 12 games of the regular season. Shannon Share explains why the Warriors will not win without Steph playing.
Nick Wright recaps Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where the Boston Celtics took a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors. He discusses a disappointing performance from Draymond Green and explains what made it one of the worst ever for a future NBA Hall of Famer.
Draymond Green had a subpar performance in the Golden State Warriors' Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics and discusses it on his podcast, 'The Draymond Green Show' in a postgame episode. Colin Cowherd reacts to Green's words.
