Crittenden County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crittenden, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND WEST CENTRAL ST. CLAIR COUNTIES At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Springville, Odenville, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville, Margaret, Argo, Graysville, Morris, Brookside, Cardiff and Chalkville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Western Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 11:19:00 Expires: 2022-06-11 14:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Western Interior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Las Marias, Lares, San Sebastian, Adjuntas, Moca, northern Yauco, Anasco, Maricao, Mayaguez, Rincon, north central San German, Utuado and Aguada Municipalities through 115 PM AST At 1212 PM AST, strong thunderstorms are over the western interior and western sections of Puerto Rico, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning, heavy rain and strong gusty winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Anasco, Las Marias, Moca, Rincon, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:57:00 Expires: 2022-06-11 16:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Anasco; Las Marias; Moca; Rincon; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including Aguada, Anasco, Las Marias, Moca, Rincon and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 300 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1256 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Arkansas, Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arkansas; Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Bradley; Calhoun; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Clark; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Faulkner; Fulton; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Lawrence; Lincoln; Lonoke; Marion; Monroe; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Ouachita; Perry; Pike; Polk County Lower Elevations; Pope County Higher Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Sharp; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Stone; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County; White; Woodruff; Yell Excluding Northwest HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected late Sunday morning through early Sunday evening. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, north central, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

