Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arkansas; Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Bradley; Calhoun; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Clark; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Faulkner; Fulton; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Lawrence; Lincoln; Lonoke; Marion; Monroe; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Ouachita; Perry; Pike; Polk County Lower Elevations; Pope County Higher Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Sharp; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Stone; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County; White; Woodruff; Yell Excluding Northwest HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected late Sunday morning through early Sunday evening. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, north central, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO