ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crittenden County, AR

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Western Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 11:19:00 Expires: 2022-06-11 14:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Western Interior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Las Marias, Lares, San Sebastian, Adjuntas, Moca, northern Yauco, Anasco, Maricao, Mayaguez, Rincon, north central San German, Utuado and Aguada Municipalities through 115 PM AST At 1212 PM AST, strong thunderstorms are over the western interior and western sections of Puerto Rico, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning, heavy rain and strong gusty winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND WEST CENTRAL ST. CLAIR COUNTIES At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Springville, Odenville, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville, Margaret, Argo, Graysville, Morris, Brookside, Cardiff and Chalkville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Anasco, Las Marias, Moca, Rincon, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:57:00 Expires: 2022-06-11 16:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Anasco; Las Marias; Moca; Rincon; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including Aguada, Anasco, Las Marias, Moca, Rincon and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 300 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1256 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bolivar, Humphreys, Leflore, Sharkey, Sunflower, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bolivar; Humphreys; Leflore; Sharkey; Sunflower; Washington The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Chicot County in southeastern Arkansas Sunflower County in northwestern Mississippi Leflore County in north central Mississippi Washington County in northwestern Mississippi Humphreys County in central Mississippi Northern Sharkey County in west central Mississippi Southeastern Bolivar County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cleveland to near Holly Ridge to 6 miles west of Eudora, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cleveland, Boyle, Holly Ridge and Tribbett around 415 PM CDT. Indianola and Ruleville around 420 PM CDT. Moorhead, Inverness and Blaine around 425 PM CDT. Glen Allan around 430 PM CDT. Itta Bena and Swiftown around 435 PM CDT. Nitta Yuma, Money, Panther Burn, Delta City and Quito around 440 PM CDT. Greenwood, Anguilla and Sidon around 445 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Silver City, Arcola, Louise, Doddsville, Schlater and Morgan City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy