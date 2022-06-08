Severe Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bolivar; Humphreys; Leflore; Sharkey; Sunflower; Washington The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Chicot County in southeastern Arkansas Sunflower County in northwestern Mississippi Leflore County in north central Mississippi Washington County in northwestern Mississippi Humphreys County in central Mississippi Northern Sharkey County in west central Mississippi Southeastern Bolivar County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cleveland to near Holly Ridge to 6 miles west of Eudora, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cleveland, Boyle, Holly Ridge and Tribbett around 415 PM CDT. Indianola and Ruleville around 420 PM CDT. Moorhead, Inverness and Blaine around 425 PM CDT. Glen Allan around 430 PM CDT. Itta Bena and Swiftown around 435 PM CDT. Nitta Yuma, Money, Panther Burn, Delta City and Quito around 440 PM CDT. Greenwood, Anguilla and Sidon around 445 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Silver City, Arcola, Louise, Doddsville, Schlater and Morgan City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO