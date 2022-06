A Cortland man is to appear in Cortland City Court later this month to answer to a long list of charges coming out of a motorcycle crash on Interstate 81. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say 46-year-old Anthony Minielli is accused of being drunk while driving a motorcycle without a license when he crashed on Sunday, June 5 on I81 in the City of Cortland shortly after 2:30 in the afternoon.

