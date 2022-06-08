ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MO

Jennifer Elaine Lewis

 3 days ago

Jennifer Elaine Lewis, 48, Princeton, MO passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. She was born on August...

Doris Marie Brownsberger

Doris Marie Brownsberger, 90, Bethany, MO (formerly of Kearney, MO) passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at a Gallatin, MO nursing home. She was born on July 29, 1931, in Buffalo, Missouri the daughter of Roy and Nora (Smith) Todd. She was preceded in death by her husband, David on...
BETHANY, MO
Jeff Scott Brill

Farewell Services and Public Livestream for 48-year-old Jeff Scott Brill of Faucett will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
ROCK PORT, MO
Shirley Ann Cockayne

Shirley Ann Cockayne, 86, of Overland Park, Kansas formerly of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Garden Terrace at Overland Park. Shirley was born on April 1, 1936 in Parnell, Missouri to Leslie David and Hazel (Stephenson) Frampton. She was a 1954 graduate of Maryville High School. She was a homemaker and member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and St. Gregory’s Guild. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, crafting and bowling.
MARYVILLE, MO
Julie Ann (Thurnau) Hicks

Julie Ann (Thurnau) Hicks, 75, of Ravenwood, MO, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Parkdale Manor, with family at her side. Julie was born on July 8, 1946, in Falls City, NE. She grew up on the family farm in Craig, MO, and after she married had lived in Cheyenne, WY for a few years, and in Ravenwood for the past 50 years.
RAVENWOOD, MO
Clinton Charles Stark

Clinton Charles Stark, 41, Mercer, MO, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home in Mercer, MO. Clint was born on March 8, 1981, in Trenton, Missouri the son of Ronald and Patricia (Wilson) Stark. He graduated from Mercer High School in 1999 and then attended Central Methodist University, where he obtained a degree in Marine Biology. He was a devoted father, proud member of the Mercer Baptist Church, and an avid fisherman. Everyone who met Clint was impacted by his infectious personality and generous heart. He was a tremendous light in the world and had a smile for everyone. To say Clint lived life to the fullest would be an understatement. He did more “living” in 41 years than most do in a lifetime. He didn’t know a stranger and had a way of leaving an unforgettable impression on anyone he encountered. Clint was a don’t think just do, live in the moment kind of guy. He was funny, lighthearted, genuine as they come, always the life of the party, had a quote for everything, stubborn as the day is long, and the most generous person you’ve ever met. He had a heart of gold and would give anyone the shirt off his back. His laugh was contagious, and you couldn’t help but love the guy. Anytime you were with him, no matter where you went or what you were doing, it would end up being a legendary story. Just a good ol’ boy, the best of the best.
MERCER, MO
John R. Bachman

Mass of Christian Burial for 68-year-old John R. Bachman of Savannah will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at Rulo with Father David Oldham as the presiding priest. Interment will be in Rulo Catholic Cemetery. A Parish Rosary will be recited on Monday at 7 p.m. at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the rosary at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.
SAVANNAH, MO
Chain Reaction Accident Near Gower Results in Injuries

GOWER, MO – Three vehicles were involved in an accident that resulted in two people being injured, one seriously, near Gower around mid-morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three vehicles were all northbound on US 169, 4 miles north of Gower. Two of the vehicles were stopped in traffic. 30 year old Macy Chadd of Cameron attempted to make a turn into a private driveway. Another vehicle, driven by 29 year old Anna Plackemeier, hit the back of another vehicle that was behind Chadd’s vehicle in traffic. 71 year old Russell Plummer of Gower was the driver of that vehicle. He received moderate injuries in the chain reaction impact. 71 year old Diana Plummer of Gower was also in his vehicle and was seriously hurt. They were both taken to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph.
GOWER, MO
Construction of Storm Shelter Underway at Lawson Elementary School

LAWSON, MO – Construction of a new storm shelter facility is underway at Southwest Elementary School in Lawson. The new shelter is similar to the Barker Center located at the Lawson Middle School and High School complex. About half of the five million dollar project will be paid for from a Federal grant facilitated by the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency. The remainder will be paid for utilizing existing dollars from the 2020 voter approved levy for this project.
LAWSON, MO
Orrick Residents Requested Audit Now Underway

An audit is underway for the city of Orrick. Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Wednesday her office began an audit for the city of Orrick in Ray County. Galloway says residents of Orrick requested the audit through a petition process. Those wanting to provide information for consideration in this...
ORRICK, MO
Liberty Man Arrested On Six Driving Related Charges

A Liberty man was arrested early Friday morning on six charges. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Liberty resident John R. Clifton at 2:42 A.M. today (Friday) on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, not having insurance and failing to register a vehicle.
LIBERTY, MO
Platte City Woman Arrested On Drug Possession Warrant

A Platte City woman was arrested Thursday evening on a warrant accusing her of drug possession. According to Troop A of the highway Patrol, at 5:30 P.M. Thursday they arrested 36-year-old Platte City resident Natalie R. Fox on a Jackson County felony warrant for possession. Fox was booked into the...
PLATTE CITY, MO
Resoundfest ’22 Kicks Off Today

BETHANY, MO – Resoundfest 2022 kicks off today near Bethany. Several thousand people are expected to travel to Miracle Hills Ranch south of Bethany this weekend for the Christian music festival that has become an attraction for many people in the Midwest and even across the country. Bands and...
BETHANY, MO
Chillicothe Man Charged With Causing Serious Injuries to Victim

CHILLICOTHE, MO – A Chillicothe man is incarcerated on allegations he caused serious injuries to a woman whom with he was in a relationship. Officers allege 49-year old Jeremy Batson hit the woman in the face multiple times with his fist, slammed her head against a wall and strangled her to the point she lost consciousness. It is alleged he then locked her in a bathroom and told her she was going to die. A probable cause statement says blood covered the walls of the house.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, June 13-19

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching from Route M to Route 31 (DeKalb County) June 15 – 17 Atchison County. Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Interstate 29 through July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)
MISSOURI STATE
Mercer County Route D Bridge Rehabilitation Project Rescheduled

A new start date has been announced for a bridge rehabilitation project in Mercer County. The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the rehabilitation project for the Sandy Creek Bridge on Mercer County Route D , south of U.S. Route 136, is now scheduled to begin Monday, June 20. Contractors with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with Mo-Dot, will close the roadway at the bridge during construction which is expected to be completed in late August.
MERCER COUNTY, MO

