Minot, ND

Minot officials want you to join in a disaster at the Minot International Airport

By Keith Darnay
 6 days ago

MINOT, ND ( KXNET ) — The Minot International Airport will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise later this month and city officials are looking for volunteers to play a part in the simulated disaster.

The drill is set for June 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The exercise will be held in conjunction with a number of local agencies, including the Minot Police Department, the Minot Fire Department, the Minot Public Works Department, Trinity Health, Community Ambulance, Ward County Emergency Management, Enbridge, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Minot Air Force Base.

While the event is only an exercise, it will be broadcast across emergency channels as a real event and realistic simulations such as smoke and sirens will be used.

Airport officials are asking the public to not come out to the airport to watch the drill or call 9-1-1 regarding the test.

Also, passengers at the airport that day should not panic if they witness elements of the simulated emergency and response.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport to complete a full-scale emergency training exercise every three years.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the exercise should go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7SRD2CD to register for the event.

KX News

Driver identified in weekend Morton County crash

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name and status of the driver involved in a fatal car crash on June 11. Randy Spitzer, a Mandan resident, was traveling northwest down the exit ramp from Interstate 94 onto ND Highway 1806 in his Jeep Wrangler. While driving through the intersection of the highway, the […]
MORTON COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

75-year-old Mandan man dead in crash

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 75-year-old Mandan man is dead after a crash on Highway 1806/Mandan Avenue Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol said Randy Spitzer was driving erratically down an I-94 exit ramp to Highway 1806. He went through the intersection and into a ditch on Highway 1806.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

The Peace Garden State welcomes a new “Miss North Dakota”

Congratulations are in order! Last night a New Miss North Dakota was crowned. Miss Sidni Kast from Minot won the title after competing against 12 other contestants. Kast tells KX that being Miss North Dakota is knowing that even when you do not succeed, perseverance will guide you. She says when she competed in the […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Raging Rivers hosts first All Kids Swim of 2022 summer season

Raging Rivers Water Park in Mandan is resuming its All Kids Swim program for the Summer 2022 season. The event is open for special needs or differently-abled children, as well as their family members. The goal of the All Kids Swim, according to Raging Rivers, is to allow these children to experience the water park […]
MANDAN, ND
