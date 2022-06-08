ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

North Central Missouri College expands service region to Buchanan County

By KTTN News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning fall 2022, North Central Missouri College will be expanding its service region to include Buchanan County. Through this expansion, NCMC will provide affordable community college opportunities to this part of our region by offering courses, customized training, and helpful services to those wishing to enroll in community college....

Celebration of Life: Donald Leroy Baskett

Donald Leroy Baskett, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Donald was born the son of Hubert and Gladys (Thudium) Baskett on February 5, 1936, in Browning, Missouri. He was a 1954 graduate of Meadville High School and continued his education at Northeast Missouri Teachers College where he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree of Education in French and English. Donald obtained his Master’s Degree in English from Northeast Missouri State University. He taught French, English, and Drama at Meadville High School and Chillicothe High School. In his later years, he became a social worker for the Department of Family Services, and he also enjoyed substitute teaching. He was a member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of the Peace Corps on the Ivory Coast where he taught English to French-speaking children. His hobbies included playing bridge with the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) of Chillicothe, Missouri, running marathons, and spending time with his grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Two young women with local ties compete for Miss Missouri crown

MEXICO, Mo. — On June 12, two Miss Missouri competitors with ties to Nodaway County will kick off a week of rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns in pursuit of the 2022 Miss Missouri crown. Courtney Rowe, “Miss Brick City,” and Brooke Havens, “Miss Bilby Ranch Lake,” will...
MEXICO, MO
Funeral Services: Clinton Charles Stark

Clinton Charles Stark, 41, Mercer, MO, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home in Mercer, MO. Clint was born on March 8, 1981, in Trenton, Missouri the son of Ronald and Patricia (Wilson) Stark. He graduated from Mercer High School in 1999 and then attended Central Methodist University, where he obtained a degree in Marine Biology. He was a devoted father, a proud member of the Mercer Baptist Church, and an avid fisherman. Everyone who met Clint was impacted by his infectious personality and generous heart. He was tremendous light in the world and had a smile for everyone. To say Clint lived life to the fullest would be an understatement. He did more “living” in 41 years than most do in a lifetime. He didn’t know a stranger and had a way of leaving an unforgettable impression on anyone he encountered. Clint was a don’t think just do, live in the moment kind of guy. He was funny, lighthearted, genuine as they come, always the life of the party, had a quote for everything, stubborn as the day is long, and the most generous person you’ve ever met. He had a heart of gold and would give anyone the shirt off his back. His laugh was contagious, and you couldn’t help but love the guy. Anytime you were with him, no matter where you went or what you were doing, it would end up being a legendary story. Just a good ol’ boy, the best of the best.
MERCER, MO
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 13, 2022

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of June 13 – 19. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
MISSOURI STATE
Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 9, 2022

Among cases in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 9, 2022. A Harrisonville man was sentenced to prison after admitting to a violation of probation. Kevin Michael Miller saw his probation revoked. Miller was sentenced to terms of seven years each for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, one count of felony stealing, and delivery of a controlled substance. These sentences are to run concurrently with any sentence imposed in any other case. The incidents were in February of 2019 in Grundy County.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Audio: Church Women United Thrift Shop in Trenton operates by volunteer

The Church Women United Thrift Shop at 17th Street and Harris Avenue in Trenton is run by volunteers. Church Women United Board Member Charlotte Hoskins says volunteers can help Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, starting between 8 o’clock and 8:30 and ending around noon or 12:30. Volunteers can take a...
TRENTON, MO
Free pair of shoes provided to children in Bethany on August 8th

The Harrison County Health Department and Shoes from the Heart will provide a free pair of shoes to children. Shoes will be handed out at a back-to-school safety fair at the fairgrounds in Bethany on August 8th. The time has not yet been determined. A limited number of shoes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The health department and Shoes from the Heart will need to know children’s shoe sizes.
BETHANY, MO
Cameron woman involved in three-vehicle crash in Buchanan County

A Cameron woman was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Buchanan County Friday morning, June 10th in which two Gower residents were injured. The Highway Patrol reports the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 71-year-old Russell Plummer of Gower, sustained moderate injuries, and his passenger, 70-year-old Diana Plummer of Gower, received serious injuries. The Plummers were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.
Linn County Health Center in Brookfield to offer low-cost blood draws

The Linn County Health Center in Brookfield will offer low-cost blood draws later this month. Tests will be available by appointment on June 24th from 7 to 10 a.m. Tests available will include a thyroid panel for $15; vitamins B12 and D for $12 each; CMP, PSA, and A1C for $10 each; and lipids, CBC, and TSH for $5 each. There is a $10 draw fee.
BROOKFIELD, MO
Missouri man dies after ejected in UTV accident

CASS COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 2:30a.m. Saturday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Polaris UTV driven by Derek W. Scott, 26, Strasburg, was southbound on South Shimel Road just north of East 187th Street. The UTV had a...
CASS COUNTY, MO
Obituary & Services: David Delano Doll

David Delano Doll, 62, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1959, in Cameron, Missouri to John Sr. and Anna (Sparks) Doll. He was a farmer, a USMC Veteran, contractor co-owner, and operator, with Atlas Systems Inc. David married Nichole...
CAMERON, MO
Livingston County Sheriff announces the arrest of three fugitives

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox announces the recent arrest of three fugitives, including one who allegedly fled to California to avoid being arrested. Fifty-eight-year-old Todd Michael Buss of Chillicothe was arrested by authorities in California on June 9th on a Livingston County warrant for alleged felony first-degree rape or attempted rape. Bond was denied by the court. Buss will be extradited once he has completed the out-of-state extradition process. He had been on the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s Most Wanted list since March 11th.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Savannah man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Dodge Caravan driven by Phillip E. Thompson, 61, Warrensburg, was northbound on Business 71 at Interstate 29. The driver failed to yield right of way and...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Two 13-year-olds enter plea for murder of Missouri man

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Five young teenagers including two 13-year-olds who are charged in a Kansas man's shooting death pleaded not guilty in juvenile court to first-degree murder. Court documents say the teenagers pleaded Monday. Three of the suspects who pleaded Monday are 14-years-old. A hearing for a sixth...

