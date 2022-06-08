ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

My mother in the garden swamped by green – Lydia Goldblatt’s best photograph

By Interview by Chris Broughton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNlbG_0g4JPlCL00

I began making photographs at home with my parents nearly 15 years ago. My elderly father was going through a slow decline and I wanted to spend time with him. I’m not sure if I was fully conscious of it then, but I was using my camera to do that thing photography does: allowing you to hold on to something on the brink of disappearing.

I was in my late 20s, didn’t yet have children, and I lived close to their house, where I’d grown up. When I wasn’t working I’d go back and forth, sometimes staying for a day or two. The images, which would later make up the book Still Here , came about privately, over a long period of time.

In the photographs of my father, he is almost a child again in the way he had to be cared for. He is there and already absent. But my mother was 24 years younger than him and, at the time, I could not comprehend her not being there. Looking back at the pictures now, I see the tension between the images of them, the different stages they were at. My mother is vulnerable yet strong, active and in control, albeit with a frailty that presages what was to come.

She was happy for the pictures of her to be quite intimate – there’s one in the bath, another of her screwing in a lightbulb with curlers in her hair, something I don’t think I’d ever seen before. My parents were both very supportive of the process, though only my mother got to see the images as a book and in exhibitions.

In that corner is the washing line, which I think of as an umbilical cord pulling her back to the house

What is immediately striking about this shot is the fact that it’s so verdant. The saturation of green becomes a kind of claustrophobic, containing and constraining space: there isn’t anywhere outside it. But my mother is facing away – from the camera, from the house, from me. She seems to be surveying her domain and reaching beyond it, looking out to what might exist on the other side of the garden wall. It becomes symbolic of where she was at, emotionally and psychologically, in her role of being the younger partner looking after the older one, knowing she’s soon going to be on her own.

She cuts a really interesting figure. She’s dressed quite smartly, her hair perfectly in place and wearing clothes she could be going to work in, although she’s also got slippers on. She has a strong stance, hands on hips, feet placed firmly on the ground, and is looking towards the corner of the garden where the two walls meet, invisible to us. But also in that corner is the washing line, which I think of as an umbilical cord that goes from the house to the boundary edge of the domestic sphere, pulling her back.

Of course, I’m reading all this into the image when, as far as I can recall, she was just looking at what needed to be done in the garden. But this photograph reminds me off a picture I took during lockdown of my daughter Eden inside a plastic seedling tent in our garden . There’s a 10-year gap between the two images, but they both provoke ideas of love, protection and isolation – one made during a pandemic, the other made during another time leading to death. The themes of mothering, being mothered, love, loss and time run through my work. That picture of Eden features in my series Fugue, which also includes a photograph of my mother’s ashes being scattered in a garden, next to my father’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455xx7_0g4JPlCL00
Lydia Goldblatt Photograph: -

Lydia Goldblatt CV

Born : London, 1978.
Trained : Masters in photography, London College of Communication.
Influences : “Rebecca Solnit, Rachel Cusk, Claire Wilcox, Eva Hoffman, and Nigel Shafran, Rinko Kawauchi, Robert Adams, Sian Bonnell, Rineke Dijkstra, William Eggleston.”
High points : “Having the freedom to work, explore, think and experiment.”
Low points : “Self-doubt, which comes in many forms as a freelancer, a creative, a woman, a mother.”
Top tip : “Answer back to the self-doubt. Show work to people you trust.”

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Dame Paula Rego, as Remembered by Artist Natalie Frank: ‘The Greatest Drawer and Printmaker Of Our Time’

Click here to read the full article. I first met Dame Paula Rego on her inclusion in a School of London exhibition at the Yale Center for British Art in 2000. I remember seeing her towering pastel The Wedding Guest, which Rego had said memorialized the moment she first consummated her relationship, as a virgin, with her late husband, the painter Victor Willing. In her telling, he saw her at a party, came into a private bedroom, and told her to remove her knickers. Rego, in and outside of her pictures, gutted you. Born in 1935 in Lisbon, Portugal under the dictatorship of...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Eggleston
Person
Eva Green
Person
Rachel Cusk
Person
Rinko Kawauchi
Person
Rineke Dijkstra
HollywoodLife

Charlie Chaplin’s Granddaughter Kiera, 39, Sizzles In Black Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Kiera Chaplin gave her own spin on “black and white” film when she attended the Chopard Loves Cinema dinner at the Hotel Martinez on Saturday (May 21), part of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Kiera, 39, wore a black glittery gown that featured a cutout slit that gave her some seductive cleavage. She paired the look with a silvery clutch, which matched her glittery earrings. The granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin — who bore a strong family resemblance to her grandfather and grandmother, Oona O’Neill — completed the outfit with a pair of gold pumps.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Wall#Freelancer
dailyphew.com

Baby Squirrel Found In Bed Becomes Family Favorite

After a routine day, a man arrived home to find a lovely yet amazing surprise in the middle of his bed. He noticed that a mother squirrel had decided to make a snug nest for her two children in her house, or rather her bed. The small animal had taken...
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Man Finds An Unexpected Guest Living With A Family Of Ducks

A West Australian man made a surprising discovery when he went to check on his pet duck’s eggs before they hatched. Cuddled among the clutch was a baby marsupial known as a bandicoot. The mother duck did not seem to be overly bothered so the man named Rex let...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
BBC

I've wanted to run away from being husband's carer

In their early courtship, Stevie and Grant Nagel's home was filled with music. The couple met in 1998 - both members of folk and rock bands in Glasgow - and would spend hours jamming with friends to well-worn favourites by The Waterboys and The Pogues. "I always remember one Christmas,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
buzznicked.com

Pregnant Dog Buried Under A Sidewalk For 2 Days Before Being Rescued

Russians are known for doing some really crazy stuff, and building some insane machines. This story gives us a different look at what Russian people are like however. If you have a dog, you probably love it just like a family member. There isn’t much you wouldn’t do for your furry friend to keep them happy and healthy. Well that’s how this Russian couple felt about their dog. One day though, a sink hole opened up in front of their home. This isn’t an uncommon occurrence in many parts of the world. The local government was quick to fill the sinkhole, much to the delight of the homeowners. The couple became worried however after they couldn’t find their beloved canine friend. Check out what happened during this amazing rescue of a dog buried underneath a sidewalk and what they had to do in this absolutely incredible video.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dog That Was Chained Outdoors For 4 Years Is Much Loved Now

This helpless dog was discovered tied to a tree on a farm in central Georgia earlier this year, with no food, no bed, and no protection from the effects of climate change. He was kept in these conditions for four years. His look was terrible; he weighed around 11 kilograms,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

310K+
Followers
76K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy