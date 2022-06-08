ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca, WI

Strawberry Fest welcomes summer

waupacanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive music, activities for kids, a model railroad show, arts and crafts, bake sale and strawberry shortcake are among the highlights of Strawberry Fest, set for Saturday, June 18. Waupaca’s first summer festival opens at 9 a.m. with Taste of Waupaca in Strawberry Lane Cafe. The event will...

waupacanow.com

waupacanow.com

Viergutzes to host Brunch on the Farm

A rural Clintonville dairy farm is gearing up for a big day later this month. The Shawano County Farm Bureau will hold its annual Brunch on the Farm Sunday, June 26, at Triple D Dairy. David and Connie Viergutz own and operate the farm with their children, Jacob and Erin, at N12098 County Trunk D, Clintonville,
CLINTONVILLE, WI
waupacanow.com

Pankow, Leonard

Leonard Walter Pankow was born on September 8, 1932,. son of the late Rev. Walter E. Pankow and Mildred R. Pankow (Yerke), in New London, WI. He was baptized by his father, attended Emanuel Lutheran School in New London through the 8th grade, and then attended Northwestern Prep in Watertown, WI, graduating in 1950. He continued his education in Watertown at Northwestern College, graduating in 1954. He then went on to continue his studies in preparation for the ministry at Wisconsin Ev. Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, WI. After his first year at the Seminary, he accepted a call to teach at Fox Valley Lutheran High School in Appleton, WI for the 1955-56 school year, also driving a bus from New London to Appleton daily to transport area high school students.
NEW LONDON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Horses for Healing event free in De Pere this weekend

(WFRV) – It’s a free event this weekend with family fun, and resources for wellness. From face painting, prizes, bounce houses, it’s a fun event but the real stars of the show this weekend are the horses. Local 5 Live visited Exceptional Equestrians in De Pere with...
waupacanow.com

Binder, Duane A.

Duane A. Binder, age 87, of Waupaca, passed away at home on Monday, June 6, 2022, with family at his side. He was born in Beaver Dam on June 16, 1934 to Herbert and Edith Binder. He was a proud Korean War veteran, serving from 1956-1958. In September of 1959, he was united in marriage to Judith Kavolski, and they were blessed with two children, Paul and Beth. He was an avid fisherman, a hobby he enjoyed sharing with both his children and grandchildren. Shooting trap and sporting clays were also a favorite pastime.
WAUPACA, WI
travelawaits.com

7 Incredible Things To Do With Grandkids In Appleton, Wisconsin

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. The greater Appleton, Wisconsin area, known as Fox Cities, had its history cemented in the 1870s when paper manufacturers created their paper production plants in the area. The Fox River that runs through the region created hydropower, including electricity, making it the perfect spot for manufacturing.
APPLETON, WI
WSAW

Many events happening this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Langlade County Fairgrounds will host the Amsoil MWEDT National Series. Pro dirt-track riders from all across the country will come to battle it out at the iconic Langlade County Speedway June 10-12. Grandstand seating will also be available for spectators for only $10 with 6 & under free. The fairgrounds are located 1633 Neva Road in Antigo.
WISCONSIN STATE
waupacanow.com

Knoke Sr., John F.

John F. Knoke Sr., age 90, of Waupaca, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, June 6, 2022 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI. He was born July 3, 1931 in Shawano, WI; son of Herman and Lucy (Lotharius) Knoke. When John was only 12 years old, he came by train to Waupaca for the first time to work on a potato farm east of town, which is when he first came to love the area. John served in the U.S. Marine Corps from December 11, 1951 until he was honorably discharged on December 2, 1953, where he was stationed stateside in Florida during the Korean War. On May 29, 1954, he married Illa M. Hagen in Minneapolis, MN and together through the years they raised six children and were blessed with fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
WAUPACA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

How a bakery went from home-based to opening a one-of-a-kind business in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – How did a home-based bakery turn into a Menasha business that offers bakery AND board games?. The Sweet Lair had its grand opening on Thursday in Menasha, multiple people showed up to watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owner Bri Lutz tells Local 5 that she originally started out making custom cakes and deserts as part of her home-based bakery.
MENASHA, WI
Door County Pulse

Nautical Inn to Become Butch’s Bar II

The site at the southeast corner of 3rd Avenue and Nebraska Street where Butch’s Bar once stood – before being destroyed by fire in Feburary and subsequently torn down – is now a vacant lot covered with gravel. Plans for its successor establishment do not call for rebuilding at that site, however.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: The 2 missing Green Bay girls have been found

SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 10:05 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two girls who were reported missing from Green Bay have been located. They are both safe and have been returned to their parents. Original story: GBPD looking for missing 4 & 5-year-old girls. SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 9:25...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Party on the Plaza canceled due to projected inclement weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the PMI Entertainment Group have made the decision to cancel the upcoming event, Party on the Plaza at the Resch Expo Plaza. The free concert by Grand Union & The Cougars was scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at 4:00 p.m., but due to inclement weather, the concert is canceled.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Worker Shortage Leads to Temporary Closure of Green Bay Restaurant

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Staffing challenges continue to plague local businesses. In a Facebook post, Mangiare in Downtown Green Bay saying the restaurant is closed through the end of the month. Executive Chef Jack Wozniczka says the problem was highlighted on Tuesday evening. “We were going to close...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Vandalism increases in central Wisconsin

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather heats up, it seems like those who are up to no good are warming up, too. Vandalism is being reported all across central Wisconsin. The Kronenwetter Police Department said they see an uptick in vandalism during the spring and summer months. The Wisconsin Rapids Parks and Recreation Center had to close its skate park because of graffiti on Wednesday.
KRONENWETTER, WI
waupacanow.com

Davis, Larry J.

Larry J. Davis, age 78, New London, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, due to complications with COPD. He was born on November 11, 1943, in New London, son of Donald and Alice (Heman) Davis. Larry graduated from New London High School in 1961. On May 25, 1990, he was united in marriage to Susan C. Thompson at the Outagamie County Courthouse in Appleton. He worked at Buss Electric for 27 years, retiring in 2002. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, road trips with his wife, riding his moped around town, watching Nascar racing, and fishing. Larry had a passion for woodworking, making unique birdhouses, special projects upon request, and fixing things.
NEW LONDON, WI
KOOL 101.7

Take A Trip Down This Haunted Wisconsin Road If You Dare

Halloween season isn't here quite yet but that doesn't mean we can't talk all things spooky, right? I came across this creep story while browsing Facebook just the other day. It reminds me of another story I read recently. I guess I never thought about a road or a street being haunted but apparently, it is a pretty common thing, especially in Wisconsin. I did some research on Weary Road, which has a reputation for being very haunted.
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police find kayaks stolen from Kimberly park

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified a person responsible for the theft of rental kayaks in Kimberly. The department says they have recovered the kayaks. Police did not release information on where the kayaks were found or who took them. The theft happened the morning of Sunday, June 5....
KIMBERLY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Paralyzed Door County visitor takes chair company to court

The Adirondack-style chair that could be sitting in your yard is the reason why a Green Bay man is taking a manufacturer to court after he got injured at a Door County resort last year. In a story published by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on Wednesday, Ronald Scanlan of Green Bay...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Stretch of Green Bay street closes for 2 months for bridge replacement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A street on Green Bay’s west side that feeds traffic to and from W. Mason St. is closing for over two months this summer. Green Bay Public Works is closing S. Taylor St. between 7th and 9th streets starting next Monday, June 13. That’s just south of W. Mason. It will remain closed through Friday, August 26, to replace a small bridge.
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

Wandering bear strolls across Washington County property

HARTFORD, Wis. — Exclusive video obtained by WISN 12 News shows what is likely the same bear spotted in Oconomowoc Thursday night — in rural Hartford the following morning. That means the bear traveled roughly 13 miles in a span of just 12 hours. "I open it up...
HARTFORD, WI

