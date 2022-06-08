Traffic Advisory in Boston for Sunday, June 12, 2022

The Bunker Hill parade and the Battle of Bunker Hill road race will be taking place on Sunday, June 12 , 2022, which will impact traffic and parking in Charlestown.

People coming into Charlestown to attend are encouraged not to drive their personal vehicles. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found on the MBTA website. Walking is also a great way to move around Boston.

Marchers will gather on Vine Street in Charlestown and the parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. An estimated 1,500 participants will march from Vine Street to Bunker Hill Street, to Main Street, to Monument Avenue, to Monument Square, to Winthrop Street to Common Street. Streets along the route will be closed to traffic through approximately 5 p.m. The Road Race will begin at 10:30 a.m. and use streets along the parade route. Enforcement of the parking restriction will begin as early as 7 a.m.

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” parking restrictions will be in place as follows.

Vine Street, Both sides, from Chelsea Street to Bunker Hill Street

Bunker Hill Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to Main Street

Main Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Monument Avenue

Monument Avenue, Both sides from Main Street to Warren Street

Monument Square, See Below

Winthrop Street, Both sides, from 49-50 Monument Square to Common Street

Common Street, Northeast side from Winthrop Street to Park Street

Adams Street, South side from Winthrop Street to Common

Bunker Hill Street, Both sides, from Tufts Street to Lowney Way

Chelsea Street, Both sides, from Fifth Street (Gate #4) to Medford Street

Corey Street, Both sides, from Moulton Street to Samuel Morse Way

Decatur Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to Samuel Morse Way

Hunter Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Vine Street

Moulton Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Moulton Way

Tufts Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to O’Reilly Way

The Monument Avenue Block Party will take place on Saturday, June 11. Monument Avenue, from Warren Street to Monument Square, will be closed to traffic from 12 Noon to 5 PM.

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday & Sunday” signs on the following streets: