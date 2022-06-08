ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Mobile lab to host Men’s Health Panel at local barber shops

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune is Men’s Health Month, a time to focus on the mental and physical health of men. In an effort to spread awareness and encourage men to prioritize their health, Clinical Sticks, a mobile concierge lab and patient service center, will host a Men’s Health Panel tour throughout the month...

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
