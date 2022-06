Police are looking for 65-year-old Eling Chin, who was last seen at an independent care facility in the El Cerrito neighborhood. It is unknown what Chin was wearing at the time she went missing. Chin, who has mental health issues and may be at-risk, was last seen around 10 p.m. in Monday at the independent care facility located at 56-2 University Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO