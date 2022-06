FAYETTEVILLE — Both Arkansas and North Carolina defeated their opponent 7-3 on Monday night to advance to this weekend’s super regional in Chapel Hill. It’s a somewhat familiar position for the Tar Heels to be in. Six times they have hosted a super regional at Boshamer Stadium. In three of those six super regionals they faced an SEC opponent. Each of those series went to three games.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO