Chamber to Hold Ribbon Cutting for BigMacs Barbeeque Today

The Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting this afternoon for Tickled Pink Boutique at their new location, 112 W 2nd St in downtown Hope. Owner, Jessica Williams gave a 25% in-store discount welcoming each customer with the first five that made their way to the register receiving a free gift.
Hope, Ark. – The Southwest Arkansas Arts Council will hold their annual meeting on Wednesday, June 15th. The meeting will begin at 11:30am at the Art Station located at 200 East Division Street in Hope. The public is invited to attend. After the conclusion of the Annual Meeting, SWAAC will hold their regular board meeting for June.
Have you ever wished you knew how to make jams and jellies? We’ve got the answer!. There will be a Jam and Jelly Making workshop held on June 29, 2022. Class will be held at the Southwest AR Research and Extension Center located at 362 Hwy 174 N Hope AR. It will begin at 9 am and end at 12 noon. The cost of the workshop for supplies is $15.00.
HWL has the following positions open for immediate employment:. Water Production Maintenance and Water Distribution Specialist I. The Water Production Maintenance position is located in the Water Production Department. Primary responsibilities are installing, adjusting, maintaining and repairing mechanical equipment, as well as performing necessary preventive and emergency repair work. Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED.
Shamondria "Monya" Lewis has been promoted to head of New Accounts at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, CEO. Lewis was also recently named teller supervisor at Peoples Bank West Branch. She joined the Peoples Bank team in July 2015 as a customer service specialist-teller and most recently served in...
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansans now have a new employment opportunity. Whataburger is looking for applicants who are friendly, have flexible hours and reliable transportation. Pay starts at $11.20 an hour. They are looking to fill team member and management positions. Area Supervisor Shelly Lipe said, “My goal is to have about forty to […]
Big Mac’s Barbeecue, which had been operating for a year as a food truck now has its own sit-down location at 2703 North Hazel in Hope. Before the ribbon-cutting Hope Mayor Don Still interviewed the restaurant’s owner, Margaret McLaughlin, about the origin of her business’ name. She said her father, a New Yorker, was known as Big Mac, but since he had passed away Margaret had inherited his name.
McFarland said her father and brother died as a result of gun violence. She said she created the organization so no one feels the pain she went through. Marshall Against Violence is an organization that focuses on reducing crime and raising public awareness in the community. Poor living conditions exposed...
Hot Springs may be the next city getting a Braum’s location in Arkansas. This comes just weeks after news about a possible Conway location began to circulate. A Hot Springs official on Wednesday confirmed to AY About You that Braum’s is contracted to purchase land at 1672 and 1684 Airport Road in Hot Springs, contingent upon approval from the Hot Springs Planning Commission.
FORDYCE, Ark. — The city of Fordyce, albeit small, prides itself on football and a rich history. Dozens pass an empty lot on the corner of 4th and Main Street each and every day. "It used to have a convenience store on it that burned down years ago," said...
We hate to see the closing of MeoMyo’s Bayou Cafe, but that’s where we are. The eatery announced thru social media that they have decided to close the restaurant permanently. Known for some great Cajun favorites, MeoMyo’s was located at 4059 Jefferson Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas. We are...
Not even the owner of Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa in Hot Springs, one of the most iconic structures in Arkansas, could convince an order of Benedictine Sisters to halt their plans to demolish the almost 100-year-old St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith. A statement from the CEO of Sky...
If you have a sweet tooth you're going to love this! A new frozen custard shop could be coming to Texarkana and it would most likely be built right next to another new eatery coming to the area. Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate has submitted a site plan application that...
Last week the Warren Fire Department assisted with City efforts to clean up dilapidated property as ordered by the City Council by burning a large two-story house on the west side of N. Myrtle Street. It is the second house in that area to be burned for cleanup purposes. The Department not only provided a public service, but used the opportunity to train both full-time and volunteer firefighters. The work went well and the property is ready for the grounds to be cleaned.
Get ready Texarkana because the booms are coming back?. Day and Zimmerman formerly the old Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant, located just west of Texarkana will begin detonating old military items over the next several months, according to contractors with the plant. If you happen to hear a loud boom or explosion or feel your windows rattle it's all due to the detonation.
Members and guest of First United Methodist Church of Warren gathered in the Fellowship Hall of the Church Sunday afternoon, June 5 to bid farewell to Pastor Gary Harrrison and his wife Lori as they depart for a new pastorate in Nashville, Arkansas. They leave Warren after a successful ministry and the creation of many friends throughout the community. Over and over people told them, “we will miss you!”
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish district judge has ordered the pastor of a local church to turn over records dating back to 2013 after church members filed lawsuits in March requesting the information. The lawsuits were filed against First Baptist Church of Bossier, senior pastor Dr....
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - There is unfinished business for several Arkansas political candidates, with runoff elections set for later this month. James Barnes and Jeff Black are in the runoff to represent the Republican Party in the Lafayette County sheriff’s race. “The main thing is I want our...
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The pastor of a Bossier City church facing two lawsuits from former members of his congregation is pushing back on the claims made in the filings of a lack of transparency in the church’s finances and oversight. “These lawsuits represent an attempt by...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Another day, another hike, as Arkansas gas prices continue to climb, setting a new record for Thursday. AAA reports Arkansas gasoline now averages $4.49 a gallon, up from yesterday’s $4.48. This a steady trend up beginning with Monday’s $4.40 and Tuesday’s $4.45 per-gallon numbers. Each day has been a highest-ever price. A month ago, gasoline was $3.93.
