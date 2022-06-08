Chamber to Hold Ribbon Cutting for BigMacs Barbeeque Today

Last week the Warren Fire Department assisted with City efforts to clean up dilapidated property as ordered by the City Council by burning a large two-story house on the west side of N. Myrtle Street. It is the second house in that area to be burned for cleanup purposes. The Department not only provided a public service, but used the opportunity to train both full-time and volunteer firefighters. The work went well and the property is ready for the grounds to be cleaned.

WARREN, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO