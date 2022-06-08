Jefferson County Man Who Escapes Jail will Now Go to Prison

(Desloge, MO) A Leadwood man, 18 year old Lane August Wills, has court dates in St. Francois County connected to a shooting incident at the Bone Hole Swimming Access area at the end of January. Wills, who was charged last month and arrested Monday, is charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. According to reports Sheriff's Deputies with St. Francois County responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives gather three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident. Buchanan is alleged to have admitted to firing at the victim's vehicle.

