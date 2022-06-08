Jefferson County Man Who Escapes Jail will Now Go to Prison
(St. Louis) U.S. District Judge Ronnie White sentenced a Jefferson County man to 4-years and 9-months in prison Tuesday after he escaped from the St. Ann jail while awaiting trial on a gun charge. 48-year-old Jason W. Woolbright arranged for...
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a Newburg man that allegedly attempted to hijack a vehicle in Leasburg. Kevin Dyer, 43, has been charged with Vehicle Hijacking-Serious Physical Injury/Deadly Weapon/Dangerous Instrument/ Vulnerable Person, a Class A Felony, with no bond set in the Associate Circuit Court of Crawford County.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Charges have been filed in a pair of armed robberies that targeted postal employees in St. Louis County. Roy Jones, 19, and Xavier Boyd, 18, are each charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Their bond was set at $50,000.
A Kentucky man was charged with a Class 1 drug felony on Thursday by Madison County.
Joshua R. Looney, 31, of Scottsville, Kentucky, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Fourteen people have been indicted on federal charges for running a fentanyl distribution ring in the St. Louis area. Seven people, including Davante “Jizzlebuckz” Lindsey, 25, of St. Louis, Andre “Luh Half” Pearson, 25, of St. Louis County, were initially indicted in April. Seven others, including Edward “Edot” Hopkins, 20, were added to a superseding indictment on Wednesday.
A Miller County woman arrested last year as part of a raid to capture a wanted man pleads guilty to her charge. Emily Fancher, of Iberia, was arrested last October in Pulaski County on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. She pleaded guilty to the charge on Wednesday and was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man in prison for first-degree murder in Boone County has died in the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Charles Anglin, 65, who was serving a life sentence, was pronounced dead of natural causes. He had been incarcerated since 1986.
A St. Louis man was held up at gunpoint and forced to undress as a group of suspects stole his car early Wednesday, police said. The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of St. Louis and Vandeventer avenues. The intersection near where a man was held up...
(Marble Hill) The former police chief of Marble Hill was sentenced in federal court this week for a criminal act while he was in uniform. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office says 55-year-old Marc F. Tragesser was given a nine month prison sentence for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a custody dispute on November 25th, 2018.
A judge ruled this week to disqualify a candidate seeking election as the prosecuting attorney of Washington County after finding the candidate did not meet residency requirements for the elected position. On Thursday, Associate Circuit Judge Daren L. Adkins of the 43rd Judicial Circuit determined that Republican candidate for prosecuting...
A Wood River man was charged with three felonies by Madison County on Wednesday.
Brett Lowder, 36, of Wood River, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, possession of a lost credit card, a Class 4 felony, and use of a lost credit card, a Class 4 felony.
The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.
(Desloge, MO) A Leadwood man, 18 year old Lane August Wills, has court dates in St. Francois County connected to a shooting incident at the Bone Hole Swimming Access area at the end of January. Wills, who was charged last month and arrested Monday, is charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. According to reports Sheriff's Deputies with St. Francois County responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives gather three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident. Buchanan is alleged to have admitted to firing at the victim's vehicle.
At about 3:15 p.m. today, June 10, a vehicle crashed into the Mobil on the Run convenience store, 620 S. Truman Blvd., in Festus, breaking the front door and other glass in the front of the store, authorities reported. Four people injured in the accident were transported by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance...
Police on Thursday night were collecting items as part of an investigation into the suspected homicide of an Alton woman.
On Thursday Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said that, at about 12:59 p.m., Alton Police responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in reference where an adult was found deceased in a residence. A woman reportedly contacted police after finding her daughter dead in an Alton apartment.
Around 7 p.m. Alton Police and Illinois State Police crime scene technicians were completing a multi-hour search of a commercial-size dumpster located on an adjacent property near the apartments. Sources said cameras on and around the nearby Milton Center may have captured an image of a male subject tossing items into the dumpster late Wednesday night.
(Lesterville) A man from Middlebrook is injured and a man from Black has been arrested following a two vehicle accident that happened about 40 minutes after midnight Friday morning in Reynolds County. The Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Highway 21 in Lesterville when a Crown Victoria driven...
Three people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Wednesday on outstanding warrants. 27-year-old Breanne Blumhorst of East 12th in Centralia is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on a Marion County warrant in a pending felony retail theft case. 26-year-old Scott Austin Junior of East Wyoming in...
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of robbing a Hardee's at gunpoint. Police said the suspect, identified as a Black male with a thin build and dreadlocks, entered the Hillsboro store, located at 201 School St., Friday afternoon. They said he was wearing a dark hoodie with a design and writing on the front, along with a mask with light-colored writing on the front of it.
Police on Thursday afternoon were investigating a possible homicide in Alton.
Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said that, at approximately 12:59 p.m. Thursday, Alton Police responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in reference to a possible homicide.
A preliminary investigation revealed that an adult was found deceased in a residence, he said.
