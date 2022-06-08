ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Pet of the day: Meet ZZ

By Autumn Pitchure
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet 2-year-old ZZ!

He’s a Pitbull Husky mix, that was found abandoned in a house and brought to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

This sweet boy takes a little to warm up, but once ZZ is comfortable around you, he’s an endless ball of happiness.

ZZ thrives best in an environment with older kids who are calm and easy going. ZZ would also do well with cats as he is highly fascinated by them.

The beautiful Pitbull Husky mix has a lot of energy and would love to be somewhere with a big backyard, or area where he could run around freely. A bonus for ZZ would be having an owner who enjoys playing catch.

No need to stress, because ZZ is both neutered and vaccinated.

You can learn more by clicking here or calling 517-676-8370.

Now through June 11, ICACS is holding an adoption special where you can spin a wheel to get 20%-100% off your adoption fee!

