Jefferson County Man gets Prison for Child Porn & Explosive Device

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a Newburg man that allegedly attempted to hijack a vehicle in Leasburg. Kevin Dyer, 43, has been charged with Vehicle Hijacking-Serious Physical Injury/Deadly Weapon/Dangerous Instrument/ Vulnerable Person, a Class A Felony, with no bond set in the Associate Circuit Court of Crawford County.
A St. Louis man was held up at gunpoint and forced to undress as a group of suspects stole his car early Wednesday, police said. The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of St. Louis and Vandeventer avenues. The intersection near where a man was held up...
At about 3:15 p.m. today, June 10, a vehicle crashed into the Mobil on the Run convenience store, 620 S. Truman Blvd., in Festus, breaking the front door and other glass in the front of the store, authorities reported. Four people injured in the accident were transported by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- Guns and drugs were seized during a search in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood. Friday afternoon police posted on social media an image of the items that were seized when officers conducted a search warrant. According to police, the items seized were six guns, a crossbow, various suspected narcotics and paraphernalia, and around $12,000 cash.
(Marble Hill) The former police chief of Marble Hill was sentenced in federal court this week for a criminal act while he was in uniform. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office says 55-year-old Marc F. Tragesser was given a nine month prison sentence for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a custody dispute on November 25th, 2018.
A judge ruled this week to disqualify a candidate seeking election as the prosecuting attorney of Washington County after finding the candidate did not meet residency requirements for the elected position. On Thursday, Associate Circuit Judge Daren L. Adkins of the 43rd Judicial Circuit determined that Republican candidate for prosecuting...
ST. LOUIS – Federal agents and local police indicted 14 people involved in the “55 Boyz” fentanyl distribution ring in the St. Louis area. Several popular local rappers with promising careers were among the suspects indicted in April. Seven others were added to the indictment Wednesday. The...
ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old broke both of his ankles and fractured his spine after jumping out of a third story window at the Juvenile Detention Center along Hogan Street Wednesday, according to police sources. Police were called to the facility at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday after the teen broke...
(Desloge, MO) A Leadwood man, 18 year old Lane August Wills, has court dates in St. Francois County connected to a shooting incident at the Bone Hole Swimming Access area at the end of January. Wills, who was charged last month and arrested Monday, is charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. According to reports Sheriff's Deputies with St. Francois County responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives gather three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident. Buchanan is alleged to have admitted to firing at the victim's vehicle.
UPDATE: The 13-year-old boy has since been found according to police. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 13-year-old boy is missing out of Manchester. Police said he was “last seen in the area of Baxter and Baxter Acres leaving his residence on his bicycle.” His bike is described as a black dirt bike with green […]
(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Farmington, 21 year old Levi D. Ray, is dead after he was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. Highway Patrol reports indicate the wreck took place at 6:15 as a diesel truck, driven by 45 year old Juan Jose Almanza Yepez of Salamanca, Mexico, was headed south on Highway 67, south of Meyer Road. Ray's motorcycle was approaching the truck when the two collided. He was thrown off and struck a unit the diesel was towing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ray was wearing a safety device when the accident took place. Almanza Yepez was not injured.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former St. Louis corrections officer who admitted to letting two detainees attack a man inside his cell in 2021 will face sentencing. A disturbing four-minute jailhouse footage shows two male inmates walking up to talk to corrections officer Demeria Thomas at the podium on the fourth floor in the Bravo unit at the St. Louis City Justice Center on March 22. According to police, the controls for all the cell doors were located at the podium. Moments later, Thomas is reportedly seen on camera opening the victim’s cell door, allowing the first inmate to go in and assault him.
WASHINGTON, Mo. — COVID-19 has had an impact on seemingly every aspect of our lives, but a spokesperson for the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri says it's seen an increase in kids being solicited and exploited on social media since the start of the pandemic. “When COVID hit...
FERGUSON — A woman died and two people were seriously injured Tuesday night in a four-vehicle crash at a Ferguson intersection where another fatal wreck happened in January. Police said the latest fatal crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at North Elizabeth and Hereford avenues. Ferguson police Chief Frank McCall Jr. told the Post-Dispatch that 29-year-old Kaylin Santorski died in the crash.
