NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:05 p.m., near mile marker 221 on I-80, Friday. A preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound, when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and entered the westbound lanes. The vehicle then collided with a semi. The driver of the Cruze was life-flighted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he passed away. The driver and passengers in the semi were not injured.

COZAD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO