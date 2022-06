Officer of the Week Spotlight. Officer Tyler Hicks is currently at ALETA the police academy. Officer Hicks began work for the Prescott Police Department on April 22, 2022. Officer Hicks was born in New Boston, Texas and raised in the Nevada and Hempstead county area. Officer Hicks is married with a 4 year old son, and a baby on the way. In his free time Officer Hicks likes to spend time with his family and riding his motorcycle. Currently while at ALETA Officer Hicks has joined the flag detail and has achieved the title of squad leader. Officer Hicks says “I look forward to bringing everything I have learned back to Prescott and being the best officer I can for this community.”

