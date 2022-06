Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2100-block of SE 40th St at 9:30 Thursday morning. The 32-year-old victim reported that her estranged husband came to the residence to see the children and then asked for a ride back home. The victim told him that she was getting dressed, and the estranged husband became angry. The estranged husband then assaulted the victim by hitting her and choking her. The suspect had left the residence before officers arrived. The investigation continues.

PARIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO