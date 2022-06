Douglas County, MO. – Last week, Ozark Radio News covered a story on Brad Davis, a man who went on a vehicle theft rampage within multiple counties. In an interview with the Douglas County Sheriff, we learned that Davis was already under investigation, and was on parole for a similar set of incidents years prior. In addition, it appears that in this current theft spree, Davis had stolen even more vehicles than were originally reported.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO