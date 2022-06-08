ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Mountain, GA

Stone Mountain State Park June program calendar

By Elkin Tribune
Elkin Tribune
 3 days ago

June 10 @ 1 p.m. Mammals: Join a ranger at the visitor center to learn about some of the animals that call Stone Mountain “home”. June 11 @ 3 p.m. Tree ID: Join a ranger for a tree identification program at the picnic area to learn about some of the common...

www.elkintribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Gold Peak to give away 3,000 free ice teas to celebrate National Iced Tea Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In celebration of National Iced Tea Day, Gold Peak officials announced they are giving away 3,000 free iced teas to Atlanta residents who register while supplies last. Officials say Atlanta residents who are interested can submit their address by clicking here for the chance to receive...
getnews.info

The Travel Nurse Duo Taking the World of Aesthetics and Wellness by Storm While Bridging the Diversity Gap

The medical spa is providing modern treatments and utilizing up-to-date technologies to restore the confidence and self-esteem of their clients. More people are realizing the importance of all-round wellness as a key to living healthier and longer lives, where high-priced surgical operations are not required to maintain one’s beauty. In recent times, medical spas have begun to spring up in the country to meet this gap, serving as the bridge between minimally invasive medical treatments and long-lasting results.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
11Alive

Atlanta brewery shutting the doors at current home 'in order to move to a new location'

ATLANTA — An Atlanta brewery will be closing up shop at its longstanding home in Underwood Hills, it announced this week, "in order to move a new location." Atlanta Brewing Company, which was founded in the early 90s as Red Brick Brewing Company and bills itself as the oldest craft brewery in Georgia, said on Instagram it would be closing its current taproom and brewery on July 3.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Stone Mountain, GA
City
Ranger, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Lifestyle
Lifewnikk

Rays on the River Restaurant Atlanta, GA Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Arrested Development to bring Juneteenth celebration to City Winery Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy-award winning band Arrested Development announced their signature Juneteenth celebration will be held at City Winery Atlanta in a three-night residency on June 19-21. According to officials, the celebration is expected to feature their greatest hits and the release of their upcoming album. City Winery Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stone Mountain State Park#Mountain State#Park Ranger#Camping
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New underground tunnel to improve train times at airport

ATLANTA — Crews are building a 700-foot tunnel extension to the plane train transportation system at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Officials say it will reduce wait times for arriving travelers and those riding the train out to their departure concourse. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 fun things to do in Atlanta this weekend

Whether you’re planning a big night out with friends or just want to get out of the house, there’s plenty to do in Atlanta this weekend. From a sneaker convention to a beer fest, take a look at all the fun things to do in town over the next few days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Lifewnikk

Atlanta Fish Market Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Finding good sushi with a variety of options isn’t common, but if you are someone who enjoys fine dining and great customer service, you should try this Atlanta restaurant. Fresh fish, tasty sushi, high end oysters are just a few meals that seafood lovers enjoy. Though there are plenty of restaurants that offer these dishes, there are still very few that offer amazing ratings. With 4.3 stars and over 4K reviews on Google, Atlanta Fish market has left customers highly impressed. The customers spoke about the restaurants' great valet service, friendly servers, convenient location, as well as the unique dishes that restaurants have to offer. During my experience at Atlanta Fish Market, one of the first things that I noticed was the restaurant's exterior design, which consisted of a huge fish on the roof, along with outside dining, which is something that everyone enjoys, especially during warm weather. During my time there, I ordered the Skillet Seafood “Newburg” Au Gratin, which is a delicious pan-served dish that consists of Florida shrimp, Maine Scallops, Lump Crab, Salmon Morsels, Sherry Crab Sauce, and Steamed Basmati Sauce. All of these items make for the perfect dish. Their most popular dishes are Hong Kong-Style Chilean Sea Bass, Cheesy Parmesan Grits, and Chocolate Mousse Cake. The overall experience was joyful and the staff made me feel comfortable and as if I were at home and not at a restaurant. Atlanta Fish Market is highly recommended.&nbsp;
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Juneteenth: Parades, events and ceremonies in metro Atlanta 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and marks when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to ensure that all enslaved people were freed. Our own CBS46 News and Peachtree TV staff will be a part of...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The best places in metro Atlanta for popsicles

When the weather in metro Atlanta gets hot, there's nothing like a popsicle to cool you off. Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff shares her top picks for where you can find unique and tasty sweet treats.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

BeltLine says it has created or preserved 373 units of affordable housing in 2022, already passing yearly goal

ATLANTA — The development agency that oversees the Atlanta BeltLine said this week that it has already surpassed its annual affordable housing goal through April. Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) said in a release that, through the first four months of the year, 373 affordable units had been created or preserved within the BeltLine Tax Allocation District - generally, the areas right around the BeltLine.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy