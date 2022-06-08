ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Way of Pioneer Valley announces fundraising initiative

By Kaelee Collins
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local non-profit and grocery chain have teamed up to fight food insecurity in Springfield. Together with Stop & Shop, United Way of Pioneer Valley is hosting a fundraiser the entire month of June in support of the Chicopee Community Cupboard.

The fundraiser invites community members to purchase a special flower bouquet called “ Bloomin’ for Good Bouquet” at the local Stop & Shop. With every bouquet purchase, $1 will go directly to the Chicopee Community Cupboard, a United Way owned and operated food pantry located at 32 Center Street in Chicopee.  The Chicopee Community Cupboard opened in the spring of 2021 to fight food insecurity in Chicopee and throughout western Massachusetts.

Survey: One third of Mass. residents experienced food insecurities

Paul Mina, President and CEO of the United Way of Pioneer Valley says the fundraising effort will offer much-needed assistance to over 300 Chicopee families. “We cannot thank Stop & Shop of Chicopee enough for their generous time and support of our Chicopee Community Cupboard,” said Mina. “…these donations will greatly help combat the need.”

Anyone facing food insecurity can visit the Chicopee Community Cupboard between 11:00 a.m. –1:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays or 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesdays. Currently clients are requested to fill out an application and schedule a monthly appointment, but all those in need will be served. Stop & Shop stores partners with nonprofits, who can register online, throughout the year to support their mission.

WWLP

Western Mass nurses honored at the Delaney House

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) - The Western Massachusetts Nursing Collaborative held an event called "Appreciate Nurses Now, Inspire Nurses for the Future" to honor nurses for everything they've done during the pandemic and beyond.
westernmassnews.com

Pandemic’s impact may force Westfield bookstore to close

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield book shop is hoping to keep its doors open after struggling to comeback from long lasting effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the owner of the store is calling on the public for help. Blue Umbrella Books in Westfield has been a staple bookstore...
