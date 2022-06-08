ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

DC Comics Fans Love Doctor Fate in New Black Adam Trailer

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Adam's trailer is here and fans are absolutely elated with Dr. Fate in the new clip. Pierce Brosnan plays the steely magic user in the upcoming film. The trailer has the actor narrating all the pulse-pounding action. A bunch of the JSA get a moment in the spotlight over the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Marvel's She-Hulk Trailer Shows Off Tatiana Maslany In All Her Green Glory, Plus Mark Ruffalo

Following her time on Orphan Black and the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason, Tatiana Maslany is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress stars as Jennifer Walters in Disney+’s She-Hulk series, which is now officially titled She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and today the first trailer for the show finally dropped. Watch the above video to see Maslany’s Jennifer in all her green glory, plus some of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk in action.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Pierce Brosnan
ComicBook

Chris Pratt Admits That After 3 Years of Marriage He Can Finally Spell "Schwarzenegger"

In 2019, Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of iconic action star and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Last month, the couple announced the birth of their second child, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. This week, Pratt appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote Jurassic World Dominion, and the host asked Pratt if he ever has trouble spelling "Schwarzenegger," and the actor admitted he struggled a bit in the past.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comics#Jsa#Black Adam#The Dc Super Hero
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
ComicBook

Black Adam Trailer Reveals First Look at a Surprising DC Organization

On Wednesday morning, fans were treated to the first teaser trailer for Black Adam, the long-awaited film that will bring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's DC antihero to the big screen. The trailer shed a bit of light on what Black Adam's world and modern status quo will look like, with him being joined by members of the Justice Society of America in the film. One thing that has been less obvious about the film has been its antagonists — but the trailer might have provided the first look at what to expect. The Black Adam trailer features a number of goons driving technologically-advanced flying scooters, which fans have speculated could be the first look at the film's version of Intergang.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Julee Cruise, Twin Peaks Theme Song Singer, Dead at 65

Julee Cruise, best known for her performance as the singer of the theme song for the iconic TV series Twin Peaks, has passed away. She was 65 years old. The singer's cause of death was not given, with her husband saying simply that she "left this realm on her own terms." Cruise had a top-10 hit in the UK with "Falling," the Twin Peaks theme, for which series creator David Lynch wrote the lyrics. By that point, the two were already collaborators, with Cruise, Lynch, and Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalementi working together on Lynch's 1986 film Blue Velvet.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Seth Green Recovers Stolen Bored Ape NFT, Reportedly Paid $300k

Earlier this year came a true mad-lib of a headline and a piece of news, comedian and producer Seth Green's Bored Ape NFT, which he was already developing an animated series around, had been stolen. The Emmy-winning creator of Robot Chicken revealed the news back in May but according to a new report from Buzzfeed News the Ape "is home." Buzzfeed's report reveals that Green's Ape, Bored Ape #8398, has been returned to "a wallet associated with Green on Tuesday," with a transfer of 165 Ether, equivalent to $297,000, having been transferred from "an unnamed wallet" in exchange for it. (NOTE: Cryptocurrencies and NFTs have previously been linked to having a negative ecological impact among other controversies.)
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Dwayne Johnson catches a rocket in first trailer for ‘Black Adam’

A full trailer has been released for DC’s Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson – check it out below. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise), Black Adam follows the DC anti-hero who after being imprisoned for 5,000 years breaks free from his tomb and encounters the Justice Society Of America in the modern world.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Reveals Exclusive King Tweety Clip

King Tweety just revealed an exclusive clip with Comicbook.com. In the new footage from the Warner Bros. film, Sylvester has to help his rival out. There's a massive bird after Tweety and dinner might be served if the cat doesn't step in. (It probably doesn't help that the canary is dressed up like a peanut.) This new movie sees Tweety discover that he's a royal descendant. That means a road trip to far-off lands in King Tweety. If fans want to see the duo travel around the world, then they can pick up the new adventure on DVD on June 14. In the United States, King Tweety will cost $14.99. The Canary Islands might be a bit different than Sylvester is used to. But, these adventure will bring some familiar laughs for audiences at home. If you pick up the DVD or Digital version, you get three bonus classic Sylvester and Tweety Mysteries cartoons as well! Check out the exclusive clip for yourself up above!
MOVIES
ComicBook

New HBO Thriller Series Premieres With Rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

This week HBO debuted the first episode of its new drama-thriller, the limited series adaptation of Irma Vep, and critics are LOVING it. An adaptation of the 1996 feature film with writer/director Olivier Assayas returning to his own material, the series stars Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander in the lead role and as of this writing has a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, complete with a "Certified Fresh" distinction. The critical consensus for the series reads: "Catnip for cinephiles and a welcome spotlight for the spellbinding Alicia Vikander, Irma Vep is a worthwhile expansion of writer-director Olivier Assayas' cinematic opus."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Made for Love Cancelled at HBO Max

One HBO Max series was cancelled today and fans are disappointed. Cristin Milioti's Made For Love will not be continuing at the streamer. Based on Alissa Nutting's novel of the same name, the series followed a woman trying to navigate love after a divorce from a depraved tech executive. Viewers found the offbeat premise and cast very intriguing, but the company chose to go in a different direction. HBO Max has had a couple other series get the axe amid Warner Bros. Discovery's restructuring. People really enjoyed Milioti's acting alongside a smarmy Billy Magnussen as tech billionaire Byron Gogol. Ray Romano being in the series as her father also provided a bright spot as well. Season 2 had just concluded in April of this year, and people will be wondering about what Season 3 could have delivered for some time. In what's becoming routine for streaming shows, there are multiple loose ends to Made For Love.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Black Adam’ trailer gets updated with comics end card

The Black Adam hype has begun now that the Black Adam trailer has been released. That includes the recent five-issue comics series leading into the film Black Adam – The Justice Society Files. But wait, where was the promotion of the comic like we saw in The Batman trailer?
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Official Illuminati Merch Featuring Reed Richards, Professor X

It's been over a month since the debut of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest film within the ever-sprawling tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was chock-full of surprises, including the arrival of the Earth-838 version of The Illuminati, a buzzed-about group of powerful Marvel superheroes. This particular roster of The Illuminati included some surprising faces that diehard Marvel fans would recognize, including Patrick Stewart's return as Charles Xavier / Professor X, Anson Mount's return as Blackagar Boltagon / Black Bolt, and John Krasinski's first appearance as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. Now that Multiverse of Madness has been out in the world for a while, it looks like those Illuminati members are now making their way onto official merchandise for the film. A new listing on the apparel site RedWolf includes a shirt design that proclaims "The Illuminati Will See You Now", alongside silhouetted versions of all of the Illuminati members.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Is Adding Mighty Thor Very Soon

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that the next Marvel's Avengers character -- Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor -- is coming before the end of the month. More specifically, in a new update released today, Crystal Dynamics said it "expects the Goddess of Thunder to join your Avengers roster in just a few weeks in late June." Why a specific date hasn't been provided yet, is unclear, but it's likely being held for the reveal of the character, which has yet to happen.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy