Why PAs aren't using the term 'physician associate' yet

By Mackenzie Bean
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

The American Academy of Physician Assistants has officially changed its name to the American Academy of Physician Associates as part of a larger rebranding effort for the profession, but the association is not advising PAs to use the new term in a professional capacity yet. Last May, the AAPA...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

beckershospitalreview.com

10 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since June 3. Liz Popwell was named chief strategy and transformation officer of Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine. Carrie Willetts was named executive vice president of healthcare integration and business development for Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

CT scans can curb contrast dye use by 83% amid shortage, study shows

While CT scans have been postponed for weeks or months after a COVID-19-related shutdown interrupted one plant's contrast dye production, hospitals could decrease their use up to 83 percent, according to research published June 9 in JAMA. The study compared five strategies: reducing the dosage of the iodinated dye alongside...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Medtronic recalls heart medical devices after pump weld defect

Minneapolis-based Medtronic recalled 1,614 pump implants developed for the company's HeartWare ventricular assist device, which the FDA deemed a class 1 recall, the highest level, June 8. The recall is due to a welding defect that could lead to corrosion and demagnetization of the internal magnets, potentially causing the pump...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Health data banks should work like those of organ donors

Many people absentmindedly check yes to organ donation, giving the potential to save lives. Electing to share your health data should be viewed and organized in a similar fashion, Erik Lefkofsky, founder and CEO of Tempus, argues in a June 7 Fast Company article. Mr. Lefkofsky argues that health data,...
HEALTH
#Marketing Research#Advertising#Aapa
beckershospitalreview.com

Patient Experience

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHeath has selected Tiffany Pankow, MD, to serve as vice president and in a newly created role as chief of caregiver wellness and patient experience. The role was informed by feedback throughout the pandemic in which the health system learned more about employees' physical, mental and spiritual health...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
beckershospitalreview.com

Long COVID-19-related heart issues will have lasting effect on health systems, experts say

Guidelines for diagnosing and treating long-COVID-19 cardiovascular complications were updated by the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation on June 7. "Unfortunately, many people could have chronic cardiovascular conditions due to COVID-19 infection — even patients without previous cardiovascular disease, comorbidities, and otherwise low risk of cardiovascular disease," said Jonathan Whiteson, MD, lead author of the cardiovascular complications guidance statement. "Because of the chronic nature of cardiovascular conditions, there will likely be long-lasting consequences for patients and health systems worldwide."
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

3 pharmacy associations applaud FTC investigation into PBMs

National pharmaceutical groups congratulated the Federal Trade Commission's decision to investigate the business practices of the six largest pharmacy benefit managers about prescription drug access and affordability. The probe will target seven recent controversies surrounding the middlemen who act between insurers and payers. Main questions revolve around "potentially unfair audits...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

Dana-Farber, Gustave Roussy and L'Institut Servier sign cooperation agreement

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute signed a cooperation agreement with L'Institut Servier and Gustave Roussy in Villejuif, France, on June 7. The two-year agreement includes the establishment of annual conferences, alternating between Boston and Paris, and a fellowship program for four postdoctoral students from Gustave Roussy, who will be placed in Dana-Farber research labs.
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

The financial case for single-use endoscopy

Single-use endoscopes are an alternative to traditional reusable devices that come without many of the drawbacks of the reusable devices. Against this backdrop, healthcare organizations are weighing the financial implications of shifting to single-use endoscopes. During Becker's Hospital Review's 12th Annual Meeting, in a virtual session sponsored by Ambu, the...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

7 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Becker's has reported on the following seven hospital or health system CFO moves since May 31. 1. Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center has named Hilda Dalfonso CFO for two hospitals and five affiliated sites of care. 2. North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health has appointed Summer Owen CFO. 3. Warsaw,...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Amwell names former Advocate Aurora exec as chief medical officer

Amwell named Carrie Nelson, MD, as chief medical officer. In her new role, Dr. Nelson will be responsible for helping clients improve their population health, clinical oversight of healthcare professionals practicing on behalf of Amwell clinical partner and help provider and payer organizations achieve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes through digital care delivery, according to a June 8 press release.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

LeanTaaS Announces Product Enhancements to its AI-based Suite of Solutions that Maximize Healthcare Capacity

Health System Adoption of LeanTaaS’ Solutions Accelerate as Company Looks to Create an AI-Enabled Air Traffic Control for Inpatient and Ambulatory Capacity Management. June 8, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, today announced new enhancements to its iQueue products for operating rooms, infusion centers, and inpatient beds. The announcement was made at LeanTaaS’ third hospital operations virtual summit, Transform, hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare. This news comes on the heels of LeanTaaS’ recent announcements of earning a 96.5 (out of 100) satisfaction score for its OR product by KLAS Research and a significant growth investment by Bain Capital Private Equity. LeanTaaS’s momentum also includes growing 40% year over year in the last two years despite COVID-19-induced pressures on hospital spending. This impressive growth is fueled by rising patient volumes and an increasing demand from health systems for analytics-driven, AI-based solutions that improve how health systems use expensive, constrained resources to increase patient access to medical care and realize increased revenue. On average, LeanTaaS’ customers see an impact of $500,000 per year per OR, $20,000 per year per infusion chair, and $9,000 per year per inpatient bed.
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

Few healthcare workers are using social media to encourage vaccination, study finds

Healthcare workers can use social media to encourage vaccination against COVID-19, but many are not doing so, according to a study published June 8. The study — led by scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health — examined COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, acceptance and promotion among healthcare workers, based on survey responses about vaccination and Twitter posts related to vaccination and healthcare.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

AI medical exam company TytoCare partners with Virginia clinic on rural health

TytoCare, a company that offers an artificial intelligence-powered device for virtual medical exams, has partnered with Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic to expand rural healthcare access in the state. Carilion will use TytoCare's services for its ACO patients with chronic conditions, to remotely monitor pediatric asthma patients, and to provide telemedicine...
ROANOKE, VA
beckershospitalreview.com

US shuffles $10B COVID-19 aid from testing to buy more vaccines, treatments

After failing to pass another COVID-19 relief package, the federal government is veering off course and investing $10 billion for vaccines and the antiviral treatment Paxlovid originally marked for tests and personal protective equipment, The New York Times reported. Supply officials warned that the U.S. would face a COVID-19 drug...
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Hospitals should embrace credit rating affirmation

A skittish patient population, a workforce shortage and ongoing pandemic contributed to "staggering" first quarter 2022 losses for many nonprofit hospitals, Kaufman Hall Senior Vice President Lisa Goldstein said in a June 8 opinion piece on the company's website. "Clearly we are heading into a period of credit stress," she...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Prescription drug costs hiked 20% annually for more than a decade, study finds

Brigham and Women's Hospital uncovered a stark finding in a study published June 7: Prices for new drugs at launch rose 20 percent each year between 2008 and 2021. The 548 brand-name drugs in the study included treatments for "rare diseases, cancer treatments, and common conditions like diabetes and heart disease," according to the Boston Herald.
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Biggest challenges facing revenue cycle leaders

As the midpoint of 2022 approaches, Becker's asked revenue cycle leaders about the biggest challenges they're facing. Note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and style. Responses are in alphabetical order by last name. James O'Connell. Director of revenue cycle at Inspira Health (Vineland, N.J.):. Currently, I believe the...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

700+ unusual hepatitis cases reported in 34 countries: 4 updates

Global health officials have identified more than 700 probable cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin among children in 34 countries, the World Health Organization said June 8. Four things to know:. 1. The latest tally is up from 650 probable cases reported May 27. An additional 112 cases are...
PUBLIC HEALTH

