Ryzen 6000 isn't a one-off, it looks like up-to-date graphics in laptop chips are the future. AMD has unveiled plans for the next two years across its processor and graphics card lines at its Financial Analyst Day 2022 (opens in new tab). This event is aimed at investors and analysts, and as such, it's heavy on promises and a little light on the actual details. Still, there are some new details about Zen 4 (opens in new tab) and RDNA 3 (opens in new tab) that are worth catching up on, plus there are some enticing plans on the laptop front too.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO