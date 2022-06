When even Joey Gallo is projecting confidence with the bat and at the mic, it’s clear the 2022 Yankees might have something special here. Though a wide swath of New Yorkers were distracted by the New York Rangers’ nail-biter Game 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday, those who instead opted to watch the Yankees were delivered a roller coaster of emotions, Ryan Ruocco-style.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO