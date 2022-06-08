ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

2 arrested in connection to 2020 homicide on Southbrook Drive in Jackson

By Kaitlin Howell
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police arrested two men in connection to a homicide that happened in November 2020.

On Sunday, June 5, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Johnny Clark II was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Old Canton Road and Northside Drive.

According to Hearn, Clark admitted to shooting Ryan Allen on November 26, 2020, at a home on Southbrook Drive. Clark told police Ryan Allen and his brother, Rockmon Allen II, pulled guns on him at this location and demanded drugs.

Hearn said a fight happened between Clark and Ryan Allen during the attempted robbery. Clark told police he got possession of Ryan Allen’s rifle and shot him multiple times. He also said Rockmon Allen fled from the home, and Ryan Allen’s body was taken to an area on Forest Avenue.

On February 19, 2021, Clark claimed Rockmon Allen forcibly entered the home on Southbrook Drive and shot him five times.

    Johnny Clark II (Courtesy: Jackson Police)
    Rockmon Allen II (Courtesy: Jackson Police)

According to Hearn, Attorney Kevin Camp contacted the U.S. Marshal’s Office on Tuesday, June 7 and reported Rockmon Allen was at his office to be picked up on outstanding warrant charges for capital murder and aggravated assault involving Clark.

Hearn said Allen refused to give detectives a statement.

Police said Clark has been charged with murder, hindering prosecution and possession of a stolen firearm.

WJTV 12

