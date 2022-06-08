Doylestown Hospital Hops to the Top of Leapfrog Patient Safety Ranking, a National Rating of Care

Doylestown Hospital earned an A in a national assessment of its annual patient safety record. Image via Georg Arthur Pflueger at Unsplash.

Doylestown Hospital received an “A” in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022.

The national distinction recognizes the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error while onsite for treatment.

It’s the 12th straight annual A for the healthcare provider.

“We are driven to provide the highest quality care possible,” said Scott Levy, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “That includes the safety of our patients, the patient experience, as well as the ultimate outcome of that care.

“This commitment personifies our culture. We encourage patients and their families to research ratings like the Leapfrog score, as we emphasize transparency and welcome the involvement of patients in their own care.

“Our associates and medical staff can take pride in this patient safety honor,” he concluded.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization in Washington, D.C. Each year, it assigns grades on an A–F scale to general hospitals nationwide. Its analysts use more than 30 national performance metrics to assess errors, accidents, injuries, and infections — as well as hospitals’ preventive actions against them.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Doylestown Hospital for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

“This community should be proud,” she summed up.

Doylestown Hospital’s full grade details are online .

About Doylestown Health and Doylestown Hospital

Doylestown Health is a comprehensive healthcare system of inpatient, outpatient, and wellness education services connected to meet the health needs of all members of the local and regional community. Doylestown Hospital, the flagship to Doylestown Health, has 247 beds and a Medical Staff of more than 435 physicians in over 50 specialties. An independent nonprofit health system, Doylestown Health is dedicated to providing innovative, patient-centered care for all ages.



About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.