ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Doylestown Hospital Hops to the Top of Leapfrog Patient Safety Ranking, a National Rating of Care

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PW8i4_0g4JLR4B00
Doylestown Hospital earned an A in a national assessment of its annual patient safety record.Image via Georg Arthur Pflueger at Unsplash.

Doylestown Hospital received an “A” in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022.

The national distinction recognizes the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error while onsite for treatment.

It’s the 12th straight annual A for the healthcare provider.

“We are driven to provide the highest quality care possible,” said Scott Levy, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “That includes the safety of our patients, the patient experience, as well as the ultimate outcome of that care.

“This commitment personifies our culture. We encourage patients and their families to research ratings like the Leapfrog score, as we emphasize transparency and welcome the involvement of patients in their own care.

“Our associates and medical staff can take pride in this patient safety honor,” he concluded.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization in Washington, D.C. Each year, it assigns grades on an A–F scale to general hospitals nationwide. Its analysts use more than 30 national performance metrics to assess errors, accidents, injuries, and infections — as well as hospitals’ preventive actions against them.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Doylestown Hospital for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

“This community should be proud,” she summed up.

Doylestown Hospital’s full grade details are online.

About Doylestown Health and Doylestown Hospital
Doylestown Health is a comprehensive healthcare system of inpatient, outpatient, and wellness education services connected to meet the health needs of all members of the local and regional community. Doylestown Hospital, the flagship to Doylestown Health, has 247 beds and a Medical Staff of more than 435 physicians in over 50 specialties. An independent nonprofit health system, Doylestown Health is dedicated to providing innovative, patient-centered care for all ages.

About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

Image via Doylestown Health.

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

King of Prussia-based Universal Health Services to Become Sole Owner of George Washington University Hospital

George Washington University Hospital.Image via Facebook. King of Prussia-based Universal Health Services, which has been the majority owner of George Washington University Hospital for the past 25 years with an 80 percent stake, is now poised to become its sole owner under a new deal with its namesake university, writes Sara Gilgore for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Doylestown, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Doylestown, PA
Health
MONTCO.Today

Oaks-based SEI Offers Senior Employees Voluntary Buyouts to Enhance Talent Attraction, Drive Future Growth

As part of its broader program to enhance talent attraction and drive future growth, Oaks-based SEI has launched an enhanced voluntary separation program for its senior employees, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The voluntary buyouts program is part of the firm’s “commitment to professional development and expanded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Jefferson Health – Abington Holds Its Way-More-Than Fair Fair, 109th Annual Cancer Patient Fundraiser

The 2022 June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show runs June 10–12.Image via Jefferson Health - Abington at Facebook. A dog and pony show is a somewhat pejorative term for an overblown, over-hyped event. A horse and pony show, however, is an altogether different animal. It’s a competition among beautiful equines, groomed to perfection, and evaluated under the professional eye of a team of breed experts. It’s also, referring to this weekend’s Jefferson Health – Abington event, a long-standing, family-friendly, visually engaging sports competition, augmented by plenty of other attractions.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospital#Ambulatory Care#General Hospitals#Community Health#Health System#Doylestown Hospital Hops#Unsplash#The Leapfrog Group
BUCKSCO.Today

Pandemic Causes Permanent ‘Rest’ for Doylestown Music School

Owing to issues related to the pandemic, The Conservatory in Doylestown is ceasing operations.Image via Nattakorn Maneerat at iStock. The conductor’s baton at The Conservatory, a Doylestown music school, will beat time and guide players no more. After a 34-year history of lessons, performances, and therapy work, the program has taken its final bow, as reported by WFMZ 69 News.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks music school to close after 34 years; blames effects of pandemic

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A non-profit music school that has operated for 34 years will close – a victim of the coronavirus pandemic, school officials say. The Conservatory, which offered education services in music, performance and therapy for communities in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties since 1988, will close June 30.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
biz570.com

Menthol ban bad for retailers

The Food and Drug Administration’s proposed ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes is not good news for local cigarette retailers. For smoking opponents, though, it’s a step toward getting smokers — especially teens — to kick the habit. The FDA did not announce a date...
YourErie

First case of monkey pox reported in Pennsylvania on Thursday

The CDC has now confirmed 21 cases of monkey pox in the U.S. Pennsylvania reported its first probable case on Thursday in Philadelphia. The CDC is investigating how the person got monkey pox and are working to alert anyone that has come in contact with the individual. The chief of infectious diseases at Lancaster General […]
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy